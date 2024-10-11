City administration defends free lunch trial at SMA 70

A student eats a box lunch as part of the free nutritious meals program trial at SMA 70 public senior high school in South Jakarta on Wednesday. The box lunch included rice, teriyaki chicken, eggs, potato cakes, tofu, salad and bananas. (kompas.com/Firda Janati)

A student eats a box lunch as part of the free nutritious meals program trial at SMA 70 public senior high school in South Jakarta on Wednesday. The box lunch included rice, teriyaki chicken, eggs, potato cakes, tofu, salad and bananas. (kompas.com/Firda Janati)

T he Jakarta Education Agency has defended the decision to hold a free nutritious meals program trial at SMA 70 public senior high school on Wednesday, dismissing public criticism that the school was “elite” and therefore unsuitable as a trial site.

"After zoning [policy], and the acceptance of new students from various pathways, [the student composition] is heterogeneous,” agency deputy head Purwosusilo said on Friday, as quoted by tempo.co.

“There are [also] those from lower-middle [income groups], all sorts [of economic backgrounds]."

The government plans to launch the free meals program in January with the goal of reaching 82.9 million people, consisting of students, pregnant women and toddlers, with a projected budget of Rp 1.2 trillion (US$76.69 million) per day.

Purwosusilo said his agency had no particular considerations when choosing SMA 70, and that each region would select its own school for the program’s trial.

"So, it’s valid for anyone to have opinions [about the trial], it's just that their thinking [may still be] old-fashioned," said Purwosusilo.

Despite criticism, vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka praised the free meal program’s trial, calling it the “most luxurious” menu he has seen so far. The meal included rice, teriyaki chicken, eggs, potato cakes, tofu, salad and bananas.

"I see today's menu is one of the most luxurious. Last week we checked several places in Hambalang, Sentul. I think today [Wednesday] is the most complete," said Gibran at SMA 70, as quoted by tempo.co.

Before the next administration fully implemented the program, Gibran said they wanted feedback from students, teachers, parents and school committee members.

He also noted that the menu prices varied in different trial locations.

"We are testing menus at different price points. Today’s meal cost Rp 25,000, while in other trials it was Rp 15,000. Once again, this is still a trial," Gibran said, as quoted by cnnindonesia.com.

Acting Jakarta governor Heru Budi Hartono said the city administration prepared 1,075 box lunches at SMA 70, in line with the number of students.

He also said that the city administration had trialed various meal costs at Rp 15,000, Rp 20,000 and Rp 25,000.

“It will depend on direction from the central government [which one will be used],” he said.