TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Raja Juli said that Prabowo made the statement in his briefing to members of his Red-and-White Cabinet during a three-day retreat in Magelang, Central Java.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, October 27, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister Firm shake: President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets army officers as he arrives at the military academy to attend their cabinet retreat in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 24. ( AFP/Presidential Palace)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has pledged his support for the construction of Indonesia's planned future capital city Nusantara in the jungle of East Kalimantan, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni said on Sunday.

Raja Juli said that Prabowo made the statement in his briefing to members of his Red-and-White Cabinet during a three-day retreat in Magelang, Central Java.

"In his instruction, it's clear that it's already decided that the project needs to be completed. There should no longer be any question about it," said Raja Juli in a statement posted on his Instagram account @rajaantoni.

Raja Juli said Prabowo felt the need to make a statement regarding the future of Nusantara given some speculations that the new President was hesitant to continue the construction of the new capital.

In his inaugural speech, Prabowo made no mention of the planned new capital, leaving many to speculate that he would put the project on the back burner as he focused on his signature free meals program.

The senior politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) said that Prabowo expected that construction of key facilities at Nusantara would be completed in the next four years.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"Other than buildings planned for executive branches of the government, which now near completion, in the next four years the Nusantara Capital City Authority must work on buildings for two other branches of the government," Raja Juli said.

Popular

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s cabinet too big to fail

Gaming firms look for love from recast Creative Economy Ministry

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

‘No doubt’ Nusantara megaproject will continue, govt vows

Jokowi to inaugurate new palace in Nusantara this week

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s cabinet too big to fail

Gaming firms look for love from recast Creative Economy Ministry

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

‘No doubt’ Nusantara megaproject will continue, govt vows

Jokowi to inaugurate new palace in Nusantara this week

Popular

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Economy

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Academia

When AI friends turn fatal
Opinion

Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Companies

Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Middle East and Africa

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.