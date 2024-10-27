Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Raja Juli said that Prabowo made the statement in his briefing to members of his Red-and-White Cabinet during a three-day retreat in Magelang, Central Java.
resident Prabowo Subianto has pledged his support for the construction of Indonesia's planned future capital city Nusantara in the jungle of East Kalimantan, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni said on Sunday.
"In his instruction, it's clear that it's already decided that the project needs to be completed. There should no longer be any question about it," said Raja Juli in a statement posted on his Instagram account @rajaantoni.
Raja Juli said Prabowo felt the need to make a statement regarding the future of Nusantara given some speculations that the new President was hesitant to continue the construction of the new capital.
In his inaugural speech, Prabowo made no mention of the planned new capital, leaving many to speculate that he would put the project on the back burner as he focused on his signature free meals program.
The senior politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) said that Prabowo expected that construction of key facilities at Nusantara would be completed in the next four years.
"Other than buildings planned for executive branches of the government, which now near completion, in the next four years the Nusantara Capital City Authority must work on buildings for two other branches of the government," Raja Juli said.
