New jobs, new skills: What students need for the AI economy

How can Indonesia’s education system evolve to prepare students for a world that is changing faster than ever before?

A rtificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept. It’s already reshaping how we work, learn and interact. It is eliminating thousands of jobs while simultaneously creating entirely new career paths.

In this shifting landscape, employers are starting to value not just technical proficiency but also adaptability, creativity and ethical judgment.

So what kinds of careers are emerging in the AI era? And what should students be doing now to prepare? Experts from academia and industry weigh in on what’s next.

Emerging careers, evolving roles

AI prompt engineer

Prompt engineers specialize in writing effective instructions, or prompts, to guide AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Midjourney.

This role emerged almost overnight as companies realized that the quality of AI output hinged on how questions were framed.

“People are now competing to write the most creative prompts,” says Firman Kurniawan, a digital communications expert at the University of Indonesia.