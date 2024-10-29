TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi issued a statement to respond to criticism that the retreat, which involved transporting all cabinet members and their deputies aboard military transport aircraft and housing them in air-conditioned-tents, could be considered wasteful spending.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 29, 2024

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25. (-/Prabowo's Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

A

presidential spokesperson said on Monday that President Prabowo Subianto used his own money to pay for organizing of a mountain retreat in Central Java last week for his newly inaugurated ministers in the cabinet.

Presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi issued the statement to respond to criticism that the retreat, which involved transporting all cabinet members and their deputies aboard military transport aircrafts and housing them in air-conditioned tents, could be considered wasteful spending.

"Pak Prabowo used his own money," Hasan was quoted by Kompas.com as saying, adding that the President had planned the retreat one month before he was inaugurated on Oct. 20.

Last week, President Prabowo took his cabinet members on a three-day retreat at a military academy nestled in Magelang, Central Java, where ministers joined a military-style training under the President's leadership.

Such an excursion is not new for Prabowo and reflects his leadership style. His Gerindra political party has often organized similar events at Prabowo's spacious Hambalang estate in West Java. 

Gerindra's most recent retreat was held in September to prepare elected legislative members to be sworn in. Social media posts from the retreat show politicians posing for photographs wearing brown camouflage uniforms, maroon berets and combat boots.

Senior politician of the Gerindra Party Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has defended the military-style retreat saying that it should not be considered a waste of taxpayers money.

"There [is] more that we can consider [a] benefit and not a waste of state budget," Dasco was quoted by Kompas.com.

 

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

