Jakarta Post
Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 4, 2024

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally Authorities set up barricades blocking traffic onto Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat (left) in the direction of the Presidential Palace ahead of the 411 reunion rally in Central Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024. Rally participants demanded the arrests of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and the person behind the viral “Fufufafa” social media account. (Antara/Siti Nurhaliza)

The police mobilized 1,994 personnel on Monday to keep order at the 411 reunion rally, a yearly Islamist political march.

The march began at 1 p.m. at Istiqlal Mosque and proceeded toward the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta.

From Istiqlal Mosque, the protesters passed by the Jakarta Cathedral, Banteng Field, the Religious Affairs Ministry and the United States Embassy heading to the Arjuna Wijaya horse statue.

The protesters demanded the prosecution of former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and the arrest of the individual behind the controversial social media account “Fufufafa”.

Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the police personnel would be stationed at various points around the Arjuna Wijaya statue roundabout near the National Monument and in front of the Presidential Palace.

The police deployed 450 personnel southwest of Monas, 342 personnel around Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat, 283 personnel near the Presidential Palace and 184 personnel in front of the US Embassy on Jl. Medan Merdeka Selatan.

Police personnel erected concrete and barbed-wire barricades around the Arjuna Wijaya statue to prevent the crowd from entering Merdeka Palace on Jl. Medan Merdeka Utara.

The barricades consisted of three layers of concrete topped with barbed wire.

Susatyo urged all police personnel to avoid provocation and prioritize negotiation and humane service while maintaining security and safety.

He also called on field coordinators and speakers to conduct themselves respectfully and to avoid inciting the crowd.

"Demonstrate peacefully, do not impose your will, avoid anarchy and do not damage public facilities. Respect and consider other road users passing through the Arjuna Wijaya statue roundabout and other locations," Susatyo said in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by Antara, before the rally started.

Susatyo said no police personnel involved in the security operation would be carrying weapons and that they would respect the demonstrators exercising their right to free expression.

In response to the rally, bus rapid transit operator TransJakarta adjusted its services, corporate secretary division head Anang Rizkani Noor confirmed.

"This [protest] activity will affect several TransJakarta services, leading to route shortenings and diversions," said Anang on Friday evening.

Anang added that the adjustments were intended to ensure continued service for the public during the mass rally.

"Services will return to normal once the routes are accessible again," he said.

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong wears a detainee jacket on Tuesday after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case . He has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in state funds in connection to sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016. Lembong campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhahimin Iskandar ticket in February’s presidential election.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Authorities set up barricades blocking traffic onto Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat (left) in the direction of the Presidential Palace ahead of the 411 reunion rally in Central Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024. Rally participants demanded the arrests of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and the person behind the viral “Fufufafa” social media account.
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Leaders of the United Nations COP16 biodiversity conference (from left), executive secretary David Cooper, president Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment and sustainable development minister, and secretary Astrid Schomaker attend the closing plenary session on Nov. 2, 2024, in Cali, Colombia.
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home

Highlight
Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight.
Archipelago

Death toll from Mount Lewotobi volcano eruption rises to 10
Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
A worker folds a ballot for the Bali gubernatorial election at the Tabanan Elections Commission (KPU) logistics warehouse in Bali on Oct. 30, 2024. The election, which voting day slated for Nov. 27, will see two candidate pairs competing: Made Muliawan Arya-Putu Agus Suradnyana and Wayan Koster-I Nyoman Giri Prasta.
Politics

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home
Politics

Prabowo visits Jokowi in Surakarta
Companies

Pindad begins Maung vehicle production for high-level officials
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia complains to Vietnam over South China Sea reef expansion
Entertainment

Producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91
