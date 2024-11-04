Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally

The police mobilized 1,994 personnel on Monday to keep order at the 411 reunion rally, a yearly Islamist political march.
The march began at 1 p.m. at Istiqlal Mosque and proceeded toward the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta.
From Istiqlal Mosque, the protesters passed by the Jakarta Cathedral, Banteng Field, the Religious Affairs Ministry and the United States Embassy heading to the Arjuna Wijaya horse statue.
The protesters demanded the prosecution of former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and the arrest of the individual behind the controversial social media account “Fufufafa”.
Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the police personnel would be stationed at various points around the Arjuna Wijaya statue roundabout near the National Monument and in front of the Presidential Palace.
The police deployed 450 personnel southwest of Monas, 342 personnel around Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat, 283 personnel near the Presidential Palace and 184 personnel in front of the US Embassy on Jl. Medan Merdeka Selatan.
Police personnel erected concrete and barbed-wire barricades around the Arjuna Wijaya statue to prevent the crowd from entering Merdeka Palace on Jl. Medan Merdeka Utara.
The barricades consisted of three layers of concrete topped with barbed wire.
Susatyo urged all police personnel to avoid provocation and prioritize negotiation and humane service while maintaining security and safety.
He also called on field coordinators and speakers to conduct themselves respectfully and to avoid inciting the crowd.
"Demonstrate peacefully, do not impose your will, avoid anarchy and do not damage public facilities. Respect and consider other road users passing through the Arjuna Wijaya statue roundabout and other locations," Susatyo said in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by Antara, before the rally started.
Susatyo said no police personnel involved in the security operation would be carrying weapons and that they would respect the demonstrators exercising their right to free expression.
In response to the rally, bus rapid transit operator TransJakarta adjusted its services, corporate secretary division head Anang Rizkani Noor confirmed.
"This [protest] activity will affect several TransJakarta services, leading to route shortenings and diversions," said Anang on Friday evening.
Anang added that the adjustments were intended to ensure continued service for the public during the mass rally.
"Services will return to normal once the routes are accessible again," he said.
