Jakarta Post
Ministry suspends local social aid until after elections

The policy follows allegations that regional leaders and officials have been deploying state resources in support of certain candidates in the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 16, 2024

A social aid recipient receives a sack of rice through the government's food distribution program at the Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024. (Antara/Aswaddy Hamid )
Indonesia Decides

The government has postponed distributions of social aid following allegations that regional leaders and officials have been deploying state resources in support of certain candidates in the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.

The Home Ministry issued a circular to regional administrations instructing them to halt the disbursement of social aid until after the November elections, said Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto.

“I have signed the circular. The postponement is for social aid allocated from the regional budget,” Bima said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that the policy would not affect the distribution of social aid under programs initiated by ministries but that such disbursements should be reported to the Home Ministry.

Bima’s statement came a day after a meeting between Home Minister Tito Karnavian and House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs. 

During the meeting, the minister told lawmakers of his plan to order local governments to postpone aid distribution. He noted that areas affected by disasters would be exempt, such as East Flores regency in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), which has been suffering from a series of eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki.

Read also: Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Public participation key to preventing misuse of state funds in regional elections

Home minister reminds acting heads of election rules, deadlines

Presidential social aid included in KPK's latest investigation

Govt lost billions in social aid distribution corruption scandal: KPK

A voter 'casts' a ballot during a simulation of the 2024 regional election in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Nov. 13, 2024. Thirty-seven provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies will hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Regional Elections

Revote in 2025 if ‘empty box’ wins in November polls: Top court
Deputy Women's Empowerment and Children’s Protection Minister Veronica Tan sings the national anthem 'Indonesia Raya' after the swearing-in of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet in the State Palace on Oct. 21, 2024.
Society

Veronica Tan says childfree trend common among educated women
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and actor Rano Karno (left) walk to the podium after registering their candidacy at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024.
Regional Elections

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race

Jakarta gubernatorial hopeful candidate pair, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and actor Rano karno (left), walks to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024.
Jakarta

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race
While it is difficult to prove whether alleged copycat is plagiarism or just-taking-inspiration-from, the practice is unethical although not always deemed illegal.
Editorial

Honesty always the best policy
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, 2024
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

Entertainment

Phone documentary details struggles of Afghan women under Taliban
Americas

Muslims who voted for Trump upset by his pro-Israel cabinet picks
Economy

Strong US data feeds doubts about Fed December rate cut
Environment

Gore says 'absurd' to hold UN climate talks in petrostates
Sports

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Regional Elections

Revote in 2025 if ‘empty box’ wins in November polls: Top court
Middle East and Africa

Italy protests to Israel over unexploded shell hitting Italian base in Lebanon
Americas

Lame-duck Biden tries to reassure allies as Trump looms
The Jakarta Post
