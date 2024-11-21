House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

Working effectively?: House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he House of Representatives and government unanimously agreed to include 41 draft bills in the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list for next year, with observers seeing the prioritized legislation as reflecting the key agenda of President Prabowo Subianto.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the House announced a total of 176 bills listed in the 2024-2029 Prolegnas, 41 of which were being tapped as priority bills expected to be passed into law by next year.

Among the bills and law revisions in the 2025 priority list are regulations on new and renewable energy, cybersecurity, manpower, industry, narcotics, food and nuclear power.

Some of the prioritized bills reflected the President’s plan for his first 100 days in office, according to political analyst Wasisto Raharjo Jati at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).

Referred to as “quick win programs”, Prabowo aims to launch several initiatives during the first months of his tenure, such as the free nutritious meals program, free medical screenings for citizens nationwide and the establishment of national and regional food estates.

Some analysts have pointed out that Prabowo may not face significant obstacles in securing approval for his legislative agenda. His ruling coalition, comprising six of seven parties with representatives at the House, controls 85 percent of the 580-seat legislature.

