TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

Among the bills and law revisions in the 2025 priority list are regulations on new and renewable energy, cybersecurity, manpower, industry, narcotics, food and nuclear power.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 21, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda Working effectively?: House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he House of Representatives and government unanimously agreed to include 41 draft bills in the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list for next year, with observers seeing the prioritized legislation as reflecting the key agenda of President Prabowo Subianto.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the House announced a total of 176 bills listed in the 2024-2029 Prolegnas, 41 of which were being tapped as priority bills expected to be passed into law by next year.

Among the bills and law revisions in the 2025 priority list are regulations on new and renewable energy, cybersecurity, manpower, industry, narcotics, food and nuclear power.

Some of the prioritized bills reflected the President’s plan for his first 100 days in office, according to political analyst Wasisto Raharjo Jati at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). 

Referred to as “quick win programs”, Prabowo aims to launch several initiatives during the first months of his tenure, such as the free nutritious meals program, free medical screenings for citizens nationwide and the establishment of national and regional food estates.

Some analysts have pointed out that Prabowo may not face significant obstacles in securing approval for his legislative agenda. His ruling coalition, comprising six of seven parties with representatives at the House, controls 85 percent of the 580-seat legislature.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations
Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Related Articles

Understanding Trump in the MAGA 2.0

Lawmakers end five-year term marked by rushed deliberations

Long-awaited domestic workers bill deserves support, not obstruction

Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant

Govt lays groundwork for uranium mining, broader atomic aspirations

Related Article

Understanding Trump in the MAGA 2.0

Lawmakers end five-year term marked by rushed deliberations

Long-awaited domestic workers bill deserves support, not obstruction

Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant

Govt lays groundwork for uranium mining, broader atomic aspirations

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations
Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

More in Indonesia

 View more
Working effectively?: House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12.
Politics

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda
Awaiting new leadership: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 18.
Politics

House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates
A Yogyakarta city sanitation worker loads garbage on to a truck to be taken to a landfill on April 12, 2020 in Piyungan, Yogyakarta.
Archipelago

Environment minister slams Yogyakarta city’s mounting waste problem

Highlight
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Sports

Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin
(Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Editorial

Multilateral system in crisis
Life matters: Women's rights activists hold a candlelight vigil in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016, calling to save Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso who is facing execution in Indonesia. The government moved Veloso to Wonosari Penitentiary in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarya, last March.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

The Latest

 View more
Politics

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda
Academia

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia
Europe

Prabowo arrives in UK on King Charles’s invitation
Markets

BI keeps interest rate unchanged to stabilize rupiah
Americas

Shared US-Indonesia interests key during political transitions: US ambassador
Politics

House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates
Regulations

Ministry prepares trade remedies to brace for imports
Culture and Entertainment

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.