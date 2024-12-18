TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) official said that the antigraft body had named at least two individuals suspects in the alleged misuse of the the central bank's social program funding, but declined to disclose their identities.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named two suspects in a graft case related to Bank Indonesia’s (BI) corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, with the central bank’s governor promising to cooperate in the investigation.

The antigraft body had named two individuals suspects “several months ago”, KPK deputy for enforcement and execution Insp. Gen. Rudi Setiawan said on Tuesday.

“[They] allegedly accepted some of the illicit money from BI’s CSR programs,” Rudi said, as quoted by kompas.id.

However, the deputy stopped short of mentioning the identities or initials of the suspects. Rudi hinted that one of the suspects is a House of Representatives lawmaker but declined to mention further details on their identity.

On Monday evening, graft busters raided the central bank’s headquarters in Jakarta in relation to a probe into the alleged mishandling of the CSR programs. Among the raided places was the office of BI governor Perry Warjiyo, where investigators took documents and electronic devices deemed related to the program, as reported by Reuters.

Rudi said that the investigators were planning to summon Perry for an interrogation at the antigraft body’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We are classifying [the evidence] and verifying it with the person concerned,” Rudi said, referring to Perry, as quoted by tempo.co.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

Consumers upbeat on RI economy in November, but spending boost unlikely

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor

Analysis: The high-risk selection of new KPK leaders

Related Article

Consumers upbeat on RI economy in November, but spending boost unlikely

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor

Analysis: The high-risk selection of new KPK leaders

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Indonesia

 View more
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
An aerial photo shows the construction of apartments at Meikarta in Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java.
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Arema FC, Persik Kediri supporters clash at regency border
Companies

Govt to merge state-owned rail operator KAI with train maker INKA
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!