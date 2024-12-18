Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) official said that the antigraft body had named at least two individuals suspects in the alleged misuse of the the central bank's social program funding, but declined to disclose their identities.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named two suspects in a graft case related to Bank Indonesia’s (BI) corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, with the central bank’s governor promising to cooperate in the investigation.

The antigraft body had named two individuals suspects “several months ago”, KPK deputy for enforcement and execution Insp. Gen. Rudi Setiawan said on Tuesday.

“[They] allegedly accepted some of the illicit money from BI’s CSR programs,” Rudi said, as quoted by kompas.id.

However, the deputy stopped short of mentioning the identities or initials of the suspects. Rudi hinted that one of the suspects is a House of Representatives lawmaker but declined to mention further details on their identity.

On Monday evening, graft busters raided the central bank’s headquarters in Jakarta in relation to a probe into the alleged mishandling of the CSR programs. Among the raided places was the office of BI governor Perry Warjiyo, where investigators took documents and electronic devices deemed related to the program, as reported by Reuters.

Rudi said that the investigators were planning to summon Perry for an interrogation at the antigraft body’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“We are classifying [the evidence] and verifying it with the person concerned,” Rudi said, referring to Perry, as quoted by tempo.co.