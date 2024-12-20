TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe

The police's newly formed antigraft corps has grilled Cooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi over his previous role as communications minister in relation to an ongoing illegal gambling probe.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi attends a meeting with House of Representatives Commission I about the Brain Cipher ransomware attack, held on June 27, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

I

nvestigators from the newly formed National Police Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas) has questioned former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi amid a ramped-up probe into illegal online gambling.

Kortas deputy chief Brig. Gen. Arief Adiharsa confirmed that Budi Arie, now the cooperatives minister, attended the questioning on Thursday, but did not offer any details.

"Yes, he was questioned," said Arief, as quoted by Antara.

The police have stepped up its nationwide crackdown on online gambling in recent months, including searching the newly rebranded Communications and Digital Ministry and detaining several ministry employees as well as social media influencers.

The police have detained at least 16 individuals, including 12 employees at the communications ministry for allegedly protecting around 1,000 online gambling sites, instead of blocking them.

Budi Arie is a close ally of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, and had promised early in his tenure as communications minister to crack down on online gambling, which has led to widespread addiction disorders among the country's poor.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He took over as communication minister in July 2023 after his predecessor Johnny G. Plate, a NasDem Party politician, was jailed for corruption in relation to a 4G base transceiver station (BTS) project.

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

Prosecutors investigate alleged corruption at Jakarta Cultural Agency

KPK searches central bank's headquarters

Ministry official under investigation after viral assault

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event

PDI-P to formally expel Jokowi, family members

Related Article

Prosecutors investigate alleged corruption at Jakarta Cultural Agency

KPK searches central bank's headquarters

Ministry official under investigation after viral assault

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event

PDI-P to formally expel Jokowi, family members

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during the party’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi attends a meeting with House of Representatives Commission I about the Brain Cipher ransomware attack, held on June 27, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) on June 19, 2024, during a ministerial coordination meeting about online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

Highlight
All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Editorial

Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Minister Airlangga urges cooperatives to thrive as the root of the national economy
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane
Tech

Fintechs turn to bootstrapping as external funding ebbs
Archipelago

BMKG warns of high wave risks for beachgoers during year-end holidays
Entertainment

‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!