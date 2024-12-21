Jakarta braces for year-end holidays

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2024, as revelers gather around the lit National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The Jakarta administration will mobilize thousands of officers to secure the year-end holidays. The Jakarta Police will also deploy more than a hundred thousand personnel.

T he Jakarta administration will deploy around 4,200 officers to secure the city during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, some 1,500 will come from the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) and the remaining 2,700 from the Transportation Agency.

"We have also prepared the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department [Disgulkarmat] to anticipate any emergencies," said acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setiabudi on Friday, as reported by Antara.

Additionally, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is on standby because of weather forecasts from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) about extreme conditions during the holidays.

The Jakarta Health Agency has also prepared medical personnel to ensure public safety, with ambulances and supporting equipment available for emergency services.

"God willing, we will all support each other to ensure smooth security during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year’s in Jakarta," Teguh said.

He also emphasized that the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) is ready to secure the city throughout the celebrations.

In addition, Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto said that a total of 141,605 personnel will be deployed to secure Jakarta during the holiday period. This includes 75,447 police officers, 13,826 military personnel and 52,332 staff from other related agencies, with an additional 67,030 military personnel on standby.

Karyoto said an estimated 110 million people will travel during the holiday period, a 2.83 percent increase from last year, as quoted by Tempo.

"With this setup, we aim to provide optimal service and security for the public," he added.