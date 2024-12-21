TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta braces for year-end holidays

The Jakarta administration will mobilize thousands of officers to secure the year-end holidays. The Jakarta Police will also deploy more than a hundred thousand personnel.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 21, 2024

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2024, as revelers gather around the lit National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he Jakarta administration will deploy around 4,200 officers to secure the city during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, some 1,500 will come from the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) and the remaining 2,700 from the Transportation Agency.

"We have also prepared the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department [Disgulkarmat] to anticipate any emergencies," said acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setiabudi on Friday, as reported by Antara.

Additionally, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is on standby because of weather forecasts from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) about extreme conditions during the holidays.

The Jakarta Health Agency has also prepared medical personnel to ensure public safety, with ambulances and supporting equipment available for emergency services.

"God willing, we will all support each other to ensure smooth security during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year’s in Jakarta," Teguh said.

He also emphasized that the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) is ready to secure the city throughout the celebrations.

In addition, Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto said that a total of 141,605 personnel will be deployed to secure Jakarta during the holiday period. This includes 75,447 police officers, 13,826 military personnel and 52,332 staff from other related agencies, with an additional 67,030 military personnel on standby.

Karyoto said an estimated 110 million people will travel during the holiday period, a 2.83 percent increase from last year, as quoted by Tempo

"With this setup, we aim to provide optimal service and security for the public," he added.

Popular

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2024, as revelers gather around the lit National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta braces for year-end holidays
Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from a shortage of breath using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek district, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Dec. 16, 2024. The flooding has cut access to Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
Sole candidate: Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20. The Law Ministry acknowledged Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenges from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who claimed to have been elected as PMI chair during a separate national meeting.
Politics

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

People shop at a mall in Serang, Banten, on April 9, 2023.
Economy

Upbeat retailers sense revived year-end spending
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would “step aside“ after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to “politics of excess and confrontation“. South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people“.
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20, 2024. The Law Ministry acknowledges Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenge from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who also claims of being elected as PMI chair by a separate national meeting.
Politics

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

Americas

Canada PM Trudeau looks set to lose power after key ally vows to topple him
Culture and Entertainment

How Juicy Luicy Became Indonesia's Biggest Pop Band
Weekend Five

Unconventional gifts for the holidays
Jakarta

Jakarta braces for year-end holidays
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian warship departs for UNIFIL mission in Lebanon
Tech

Italy fines OpenAI 15 million euros after ChatGPT probe
Academia

Cop-out on climate finance at COP29
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

