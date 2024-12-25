Harvey Moeis gets 6.5 years for graft, money laundering

Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah, sentencing him to 6.5 years in prison and ordering him to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months as well as restitution of Rp 210 billion. (Kompas/Norbertus Arya Dwiangga Martiar)

The entrepreneur has been sentenced to 6.5 years behind bars, a Rp 1 billion fine or another six months in jail and Rp 210 billion in restitution for his role in the high-profile corruption case involving PT RBT and state tin giant PT Timah.

T he Jakarta Corruption Court has handed down a sentence of six years and six months in prison to Harvey Moeis, a coal businessman and husband of actress Sandra Dewi, after the judicial panel found him guilty of corruption and money laundering in a massive case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah.

"The defendant Harvey Moeis has been proven guilty of committing corruption and money laundering [along with the other defendants]," presiding judge Eko Ariyanto said on Monday in reading out the verdict, as quoted by kompas.id.

The court also ordered Harvey to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$ 61,731) or serve an additional six months in prison.

He must also pay restitution of Rp 210 billion, or his assets could be confiscated. If the seized assets fall short of the required amount, he must serve another two years in prison.

Excepting the Rp 210 billion in restitution, the sentence is lighter than the prosecutor's demand of 12 years’ imprisonment and a Rp 1 billion fine or another year in prison.

In their consideration, the judges said the prosecutor’s sentence demand was too harsh in view of the offenses for which Harvey had been convicted in his role as a representative of PT Refined Bangka Timah (RBT), and not a commissioner, director or shareholder.

