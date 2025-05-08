TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police bust $32m money-laundering ring linked to online gambling 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025

National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Wahyu Widada (third left) sits next to Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (third right), Asnath Hutagalung (left) from the Office of Assistant Attorney General for General Crimes, Financial Services Authority (OJK) legal aid and litigation director Anton Purba (right) and other officials during a press briefing on an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to online gambling at the Bareskrim office in Jakarta on May 7, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) has uncovered a money-laundering scheme involving Rp 530 billion (US$32 million) allegedly obtained from online gambling.

Investigators named two suspects in the case, identified only as OHW and H, the commissioner and director of PT A2Z Solusindo Teknologi (AST), respectively. 

They allegedly used a shell company and thousands of bank accounts to circulate and disguise the money flow linked to online gambling. PT TGC, a subsidiary of AST, received and processed funds obtained from online gambling through various payment gateways and technologies.

OHW and H allegedly used thousands of bank accounts to collect funds through cash deposits and withdrawals, before being transferred to several shell companies and wired to online gambling operators.

“They kept transferring the money to make it harder for us to trace,” Bareskrim chief Comr. Gen. Wahyu Widada said at a press briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday, as quoted by Tempo.co. 

The money involved in the case included around Rp 250 billion in 4,656 accounts of 22 banks, and Rp 276 billion in government bonds. Bareskrim also seized four luxury vehicles and froze 197 accounts across eight banks in their investigation.

Wahyu added that Bareskrim would store the money seized in the case in the department’s special holding account 

The suspects had been involved in the gambling business since 2007, and had been laundering money since 2019, Wahyu went on to say.

Gambling of all kinds is illegal in Indonesia.

Article 303 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) stipulates that anyone caught organizing and participating in gambling activities can face up to 10 years in prison and a Rp 25 million fine. Meanwhile, the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law mandates a maximum punishment of six years behind bars and Rp 1 billion fines for people found guilty of distributing gambling content on online platforms.

National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Wahyu Widada (third left) sits next to Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (third right), Asnath Hutagalung (left) from the Office of Assistant Attorney General for General Crimes, Financial Services Authority (OJK) legal aid and litigation director Anton Purba (right) and other officials during a press briefing on an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to online gambling at the Bareskrim office in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Politics

Police bust $32m money-laundering ring linked to online gambling

Ahmad Dhani, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the Gerindra Party, attends an ethics hearing on May 7, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach
An amateur camera captures a horrifying situation when a large wave hits passenger vessel KM Lestari Maju in Selayar Islands, South Sulawesi, on July 3.
Archipelago

Authorities close the search for missing victims of sunken ferry

Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Editorial

Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Companies

Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

Companies

LG to operate domestic AC production facility by year-end

Economy

Forcing 8% growth could lead to reckless fiscal management: CSIS
Companies

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers
Regulations

BI to gradually scale back rupiah securities for credit room
Asia & Pacific

Batik Air halts flights to India, Pakistan amid escalating conflict
Companies

GoTo reveals 2024’s successes in Three Zeroes sustainability drive
Politics

Police bust $32m money-laundering ring linked to online gambling

Companies

Toyota cites tariffs as it forecasts 35 profit net profit drop
