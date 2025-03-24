Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists

The offices of Tempo magazine in Jakarta are pictured on July 6, 2010. (AFP/Adek Berry)

T he police have started a preliminary investigation into the intimidation of journalists from national news magazine Tempo amid pressure from civil society groups to safeguard press freedom and ensure the safety of the country’s reporters.

National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and the Jakarta Police had conducted a crime scene investigation at Tempo’s headquarters in South Jakarta on Sunday in response to journalists receiving two anonymous packages last week, one containing a pig’s head and the other containing a collection of decapitated rats.

“The police have taken initial steps to investigate the crime scene, including by gathering necessary information as well as checking the security cameras at the Tempo building,” Trunoyudo said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

“The next part of the plan will be cross-checking [information] from witnesses and fulfilling the formal administrative requirements for [further] investigation,” he added.

On Wednesday, Tempo received an anonymous package containing a pig’s head addressed to Fransisca “Cica” Christy Rosana, who hosts the publication’s Bocor Alus Politik (Fine political leaks) podcast, which has garnered acclaim for its insights into current events since 2023.

Then, in the early hours of Saturday, an unidentified person on a motorcycle threw a box containing the carcasses of six decapitated rats onto the office’s premises.

