Jakarta Post
We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Tempo and its journalists who recently received an anonymous package containing a pig’s head say they are undeterred by the apparent intimidation attempt and have called on the public to “stay critical”.

Maretha Uli
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 22, 2025 Published on Mar. 21, 2025

Press freedom illustration (Shutterstock/File)

N

ational news magazine Tempo and its journalists who recently received an anonymous package containing a pig’s head say they are undeterred by the apparent intimidation attempt and have called on the public to “stay critical”.

Tempo remains undeterred by intimidation, even when we receive a delivery of pig’s head. We become even more determined to uncover the truth,” the publication wrote on its website.

The hosts of Tempo podcast Bocor Alus Politik (Fine political leaks) shared a video on the podcast’s Instagram account on Thursday showing the targeted journalist, Fransisca “Cica” Christy Rosana, in good condition and enjoying a meal.

“We are okay,” they said before urging the audience to stay critical.

The package, wrapped in black plastic, was received by a security guard on Wednesday afternoon and handed over the following day to Cica after she and fellow Tempo journalist Hussein Abri Dongoran returned to the office from news gathering.

Husein, who unwrapped the package, said he had detected a foul smell before opening it. He then uncovered the decomposing, decapitated head of a pig with its ears missing.

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America

Vietnam jails leading journalist over Facebook posts

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America

Vietnam jails leading journalist over Facebook posts

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

More in Indonesia

This handout from the Klungkung District Police taken on March 21, 2025 and released on March 22, 2025 shows survivors sitting on the hull of a capsized boat as they wait to be rescued after the snorkeling boat with tourists was hit by waves in Nusa Penida, Bali.
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
A protester puts up posters reading “Civilian supremacy“ (left) and “Democracy without uniformed shadows” (center, bottom) during a rally in Jakarta on March 20, 2025, to protest the passage of the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Press freedom illustration
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Middle East and Africa

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
Academia

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

Archipelago

TNI claims extortion behind fatal shooting of three Lampung Police officers
The Jakarta Post
