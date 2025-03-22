We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Tempo and its journalists who recently received an anonymous package containing a pig’s head say they are undeterred by the apparent intimidation attempt and have called on the public to “stay critical”.

“Tempo remains undeterred by intimidation, even when we receive a delivery of pig’s head. We become even more determined to uncover the truth,” the publication wrote on its website.

The hosts of Tempo podcast Bocor Alus Politik (Fine political leaks) shared a video on the podcast’s Instagram account on Thursday showing the targeted journalist, Fransisca “Cica” Christy Rosana, in good condition and enjoying a meal.

“We are okay,” they said before urging the audience to stay critical.

The package, wrapped in black plastic, was received by a security guard on Wednesday afternoon and handed over the following day to Cica after she and fellow Tempo journalist Hussein Abri Dongoran returned to the office from news gathering.

Husein, who unwrapped the package, said he had detected a foul smell before opening it. He then uncovered the decomposing, decapitated head of a pig with its ears missing.