Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

he press is facing mounting repression, with journalists reporting growing intimidation and attacks, sparking concerns over the state of media freedom as the country transitions into President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.
According to Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) secretary-general Bayu Wardhana, press freedom and journalist safety in the country this year has reached a “concerning” level.
“The media are often obstructed when seeking information, directed to cover only what those in power want, banned from covering violent acts of law enforcement when dispersing protesters and pushed to act as a public relations tool for the government,” Bayu told The Jakarta Post on Friday.
National news magazine Tempo has emerged as one of the most targeted media outlets this year. On May 2, a Tempo journalist documenting a police crackdown on May Day demonstrators in Semarang, Central Java, was grabbed by an officer who was attempting to seize his phone.
Tempo’s website suffered from a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in April following the publication of an investigative report on an online gambling network in Cambodia, allegedly linked to Indonesian political and business elites.
But clearer intimidation occurred earlier in March, when the Tempo office in Jakarta received a pig’s head and decapitated rats in separate incidents, both addressed to the magazine's political journalists. These cases have been reported to the police, but no visible progress has been made in the investigation.
