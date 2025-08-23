TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
Time for Indonesia to forget European palm oil market

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
Time for Indonesia to forget European palm oil market

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia at 80: Getting China right in the rest of 2025

For Indonesia, the question now is not whether to engage with the world, but how to do so on its own terms.

Kevin Zongzhe Li  (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New York, the United States
Sat, August 23, 2025 Published on Aug. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-08-21T18:51:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Attendants take a selfie on Aug. 17 ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Attendants take a selfie on Aug. 17 ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

his August, Indonesia celebrated its 80th Independence Day. It is a moment to reflect not only on how far the nation has come, but also on the choices ahead. In eight decades, Indonesia has moved from a newly independent republic to a country of 280 million with regional leadership and global reach. It has championed the Non-Aligned Movement, helped anchor ASEAN’s centrality and built a reputation for steady growth and pragmatic diplomacy.

Yet 2025 is unlike previous milestones. Global fragmentation, economic volatility and intensifying great-power rivalry mean Indonesia must chart its path in a far more turbulent world. President Prabowo Subianto’s Independence Day address captured this mood: a call for discipline, self-reliance and accelerated growth. For Indonesia, the question now is not whether to engage the world, but how to do so on its own terms.

Nowhere is this more urgent than in its relationship with China. Over the past decade, China has become Indonesia’s largest trading partner, a major investor in infrastructure and industry and a crucial source of technology and finance. Nickel processing, electric vehicles and industrial parks bear the imprint of Chinese capital and firms. Yet this engagement is often pragmatic, shaped more by economic gravity than by long-term vision.

The rest of 2025 and beyond will test whether Indonesia can structure its partnership with China in ways that strengthen, rather than constrain, its future. Three priorities stand out.

First, reciprocity. Chinese investment has powered Indonesia’s rise as a manufacturing hub for EVs and critical minerals. But factories and refineries alone do not guarantee sustainable progress. What Indonesia needs, and what it must demand, is deeper knowledge transfer, workforce development and stronger integration of local suppliers. 

Without reciprocity, the risk is that Indonesia remains locked in mid-value activities. With it, the country could emerge as a true regional leader, exporting not just raw materials or semi-processed goods but complete industrial ecosystems. The principle is simple: if Chinese firms gain access to Indonesia’s resources and markets, Indonesians should gain skills, technology and lasting competitiveness in return.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, resilience. China today faces slowing growth, stalled consumption and industrial overcapacity. That reality inevitably spills over into Southeast Asia. Yet Indonesia can, and should, frame its partnership with China as a resilience-building exercise. China remains a stable and long-term partner, capable of providing scale at moments of global uncertainty. The key is not to ponder ties, but to structure them in a way that prevents overdependence. 

Popular

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect

Related Articles

Indonesia at 80: Getting China right in the rest of 2025

Tightening digital tax rules in sweeping VAT overhaul

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

US demand for RVs fuels deforestation in Kalimantan: NGOs

Why health workers need urgent protection and funding

Related Article

Indonesia at 80: Getting China right in the rest of 2025

Tightening digital tax rules in sweeping VAT overhaul

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

US demand for RVs fuels deforestation in Kalimantan: NGOs

Why health workers need urgent protection and funding

Popular

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up

From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect

More in Opinion

 View more
The flags of ASEAN member states.
Academia

Elevating ASEAN’s role in peace and prosperity
Sense of security: A man looks out from a shop as an armed police officer stands guard following a blast at a district police station, which suspectedly was a suicide bombing, in Bandung, on Dec. 7, 2022.
Academia

AI and the evolution of terrorism tactics
Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit pose for a photo on Sept. 16, 2022, before an extended-format meeting of heads of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Academia

Can the SCO reinvigorate multilateral trade amid tariff tensions?

Highlight
Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (second right) greets journalists during a press briefing at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body name the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry.
Politics

Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses
Blowing in the wind: A local resident rides his motorbike past the wind power plant facility in Tolo district, Jeneponto regency, South Sulawesi on March 25, 2022.
Editorial

Talking clean energy into existence
An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14.
Politics

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

WTO panel backs Indonesia on several counts in biodiesel row with EU
Society

Central Java cannibal finds new fame as online influencer
Europe

Russia rejects Zelensky meeting as diplomatic tension simmers
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia talks business with South Korea ahead of APEC Summit
Archipelago

Measles outbreak hits Sumenep amid declining childhood immunization
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s 5.12% Q2 growth defies forecasts, fuels skepticism
Politics

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship
Politics

Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia at 80: Getting China right in the rest of 2025

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.