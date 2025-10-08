Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
From Agus Suwage’s ironic self-portraits to Aytjoe Christien’s meditative abstraction and Ricky Janitra’s solar-powered soundscape, the annual fair showcased how artists across generations are expanding the language of contemporary art.
rt Jakarta 2025, held over the weekend, came as a delightful event that, in some ways, surpassed the usual art fair of salable works.
With 75 galleries participating from 16 countries, including dedicated groups from Korea and Japan, the fair once again marked a milestone, offering visitors a chance to savor exciting artworks to their heart’s content.
Among the most striking works was Agus Suwage’s enormous mural composed of 60 self-portraits that drew many in awe. Agus has long been known as an artist who continues to inform and inspire with sharp yet subtle irony and satire, reflecting on life around him and the wider world. Issues of life and death have occupied him for long periods, as has the often-contemptuous world of politics. His works relate to multiple forms of identity, human behavior and the fallacy of political power.
In this piece, presented as a theater stage, Agus uses his own image and parodies of animals to comment on the personae caught up in the frenzy of today’s world.
Another work that drew much attention was Aytjoe Christien’s new painting Lateral Balance, presented by Ota Gallery. Aytjoe ranks high not only for her conceptual depth but also for her strong position in the art market. Her latest oil on canvas, measuring 150 x 170 centimeters, is as abstract and contemplative as ever, not easy to interpret without speaking to the artist herself.
