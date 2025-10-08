TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025

From Agus Suwage’s ironic self-portraits to Aytjoe Christien’s meditative abstraction and Ricky Janitra’s solar-powered soundscape, the annual fair showcased how artists across generations are expanding the language of contemporary art.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 8, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025

'Those Emerging Through the Flesh of Rise and Fall' by Jiyoung Kwon, combined glazed porcelain, engobe, pigment, ceramic pencil, acrylic on wood panel. 'Those Emerging Through the Flesh of Rise and Fall' by Jiyoung Kwon, combined glazed porcelain, engobe, pigment, ceramic pencil, acrylic on wood panel. (Instagram/@p.s.center/-)

A

rt Jakarta 2025, held over the weekend, came as a delightful event that, in some ways, surpassed the usual art fair of salable works.

With 75 galleries participating from 16 countries, including dedicated groups from Korea and Japan, the fair once again marked a milestone, offering visitors a chance to savor exciting artworks to their heart’s content.

Among the most striking works was Agus Suwage’s enormous mural composed of 60 self-portraits that drew many in awe. Agus has long been known as an artist who continues to inform and inspire with sharp yet subtle irony and satire, reflecting on life around him and the wider world. Issues of life and death have occupied him for long periods, as has the often-contemptuous world of politics. His works relate to multiple forms of identity, human behavior and the fallacy of political power.

In this piece, presented as a theater stage, Agus uses his own image and parodies of animals to comment on the personae caught up in the frenzy of today’s world.

Another work that drew much attention was Aytjoe Christien’s new painting Lateral Balance, presented by Ota Gallery. Aytjoe ranks high not only for her conceptual depth but also for her strong position in the art market. Her latest oil on canvas, measuring 150 x 170 centimeters, is as abstract and contemplative as ever, not easy to interpret without speaking to the artist herself.

'Lumiphona.dat' by Ricky Janitra, mixed media and variable dimensions at the Art Jakarta 2025 exhibition, which runs from Oct. 3 to 5, 2025.
'Lumiphona.dat' by Ricky Janitra, mixed media and variable dimensions at the Art Jakarta 2025 exhibition, which runs from Oct. 3 to 5, 2025. (Mirah M./-)

Music of the sun

Related Articles

Israel confirms its absence from World Championships as Indonesia denies visas

Technical, financial hurdles threaten RI’s 100 GW local solar power ambition

‘Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak’ listed in Asian Cinema 100

‘The Gaza Monologues’ bring Palestinian stories to Literature and Ideas Festival

Prabowo launches Rp 25t geothermal, solar power plants in 15 provinces

Recording artist D'Angelo performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on August 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
People

Celebrated soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51
Masayoshi Son (left), chairman and president of SoftBank Group, talks with CEO of US company OpenAI, Sam Altman (right), via video chat at a SoftBank World 2025 lecture in Tokyo on July 16, 2025.
Science & Tech

OpenAI to allow erotic content on ChatGPT

This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024 and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province. Deforestation in Indonesia rose again in 2024, a local environmental NGO said based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
Environment

World falling far behind deforestation goals with farms and fires driving loss

Highlight
United States President Donald Trump (center) smiles as President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct.13, 2025. Prabowo attend the summit and witness the signing of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas by guarantors Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Middle East and Africa

Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Editorial

BI must remain independent
Manhunt: Operator behind the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway that named “Whoosh“ is looking for suspects responsible behind missing pillows in its train seat,, claiming it had collected the identity via CCTV camera in its facility, according to a press release on July 27, 2024.
Regulations

Purbaya rules out budget help in resolving Whoosh debt

Science & Tech

OpenAI to allow erotic content on ChatGPT

Regulations

Govt wants industrial estates to report radiation surveys
Companies

Apple vows to boost investment in China
Away We Go

A sweet, private escape at Umana Bali

Environment

World falling far behind deforestation goals with farms and fires driving loss
Sports

Saudi Arabia earn draw with Iraq to secure World Cup berth
Science & Tech

Meet the AI chatbots replacing India's call-center workers
Regulations

Govt plans to expand internship program for fresh graduates

