The making or breaking of democracy

An international group focusing on safeguarding our freedoms and rights, supported by dozens of Nobel laureates, shines a light of hope against the shadow of democratic backsliding that is falling over human societies across the globe.

Joseph E. Stiglitz (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/New York, United States
Tue, October 7, 2025 Published on Oct. 5, 2025

An activist holds a poster with an image of Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing in late August during the string of anti-government protests in Jakarta, during a vigil on Sept. 30, 2025, in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta. An activist holds a poster with an image of Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing in late August during the string of anti-government protests in Jakarta, during a vigil on Sept. 30, 2025, in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

wenty democratic countries from the Global North and South, including Brazil, Chile, Norway and Spain, came together on Sept. 24 at the United Nations not just to reaffirm their commitment to democracy, but to develop an agenda which would sustain and enrich it.

The membership of this group, Democracia Siempre (Democracy always), has increased enormously since it first met a year ago. The group’s growth reflects its members’ recognition that democratic backsliding is gathering pace around the world. This is particularly true in the country that has often claimed to be the oldest and strongest democracy: the United States, where Donald Trump has waged a sustained attack on the constitutional order since returning to the White House in January.

Both within countries and internationally, the rule of law is being trampled, leading to rampant corruption, violations of basic human rights and due process and systematic erosion of institutions. Long-standing safeguards for our liberties and well-being are being dismantled before our eyes, with academic, press and other freedoms under attack.

In these dark times, Democracia Siempre is a ray of hope. Its members remain committed to defending democracy and the rule of law, setting an example for the timorous who have been cowed by Trump’s bullying. They have made it clear that national sovereignty and democracy are not something to be traded away. They refuse to follow the path of Esau, who sold his birthright for a mess of pottage.

As an economist who has studied why we have far higher living standards and longer lives today than 250 years ago, I understand the importance of Enlightenment values and the role of science in enabling us to understand the world around us. The unprecedented material progress we have achieved in the modern age stems from our commitment to reason and freedom.

Enlightenment thinkers taught us that we can design institutions to coordinate individual actions, facilitate cooperation and make our societies work better. This matters, because humans are social beings. We have always been able to do far more working together than alone, and in our highly urbanized, globally integrated society, we have no choice but to cooperate.

Also, among the critical institutions that we inherited from the Enlightenment are those that enable us to ascertain and assess the truth, without which neither our economy nor our democracy can function well.

An activist holds a poster with an image of Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing in late August during the string of anti-government protests in Jakarta, during a vigil on Sept. 30, 2025, in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta.
The making or breaking of democracy
(From left to right) President Prabowo Subianto, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United States President Donald Trump attend a multilateral meeting on Sept. 23 to discuss the situation in Gaza on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
Indonesia can support two-state solution without recognizing Israel

A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program.
MBG: When children are reduced to numbers, dehumanization follows

Metallic plating that reads 'Bank Indonesia' displayed on one of the buildings in the central bank headquarter complex on July 17, 2024.
Expanded mandate may leave BI with ‘conflicting targets’
A plume of smoke rises in the background as Palestinians return from a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on October 5, 2025.
Hailing Trump’s bad peace plan
Salwa Nur Azmi, an elementary school student gets treatment in a makeshift clinic whilst she is suffering from food poisoning, after eating free meals provided by the government, in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23, 2025.
Foodborne illnesses spread as government downplays free meals crisis

TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
