US dollar still dominates foreign exchange markets despite Trump’s economic chaos

History tells us that dominant currencies change slowly.

John Hawkins (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Mon, October 6, 2025 Published on Oct. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-10-01T14:50:23+07:00

A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Reports of the death of the United States dollar appear to be greatly exaggerated (like that of author Mark Twain).

Global trading in the foreign exchange market has risen to almost US$10 trillion per day. This figure comes from a survey released by the Bank for International Settlements covering transactions in April.

By comparison, global trade in goods and services was around $33 trillion in 2024. This is about $100 billion per day.

So, only around 1 percent of global foreign exchange trading relates to international trade.

Most foreign exchange trading is therefore not importers buying foreign currency to purchase goods from their suppliers, nor exporters converting revenue into their home currency.

The trading is purely financial transactions: insuring against adverse currency movements or speculating (or put less kindly, gambling).

The average daily foreign exchange turnover of $9.6 trillion in April was fueled by the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs. That made it a very volatile month for exchange rates. This may have led to an unusual amount of hedging and speculating in currency markets, with turnover 28 percent higher than in April 2022.

The survey showed the US dollar remains the dominant currency. It is on one side of 89 percent of currency transactions.

Well behind are the euro, involved in 29 percent of trades; the yen, involved in 17 percent; and the British pound, involved in 10 percent of foreign exchange transactions.

Trading in the Chinese renminbi is growing fast and now accounts for 8.5 percent of transactions.

Surprisingly for a small economy, the Australian dollar is the seventh most traded currency in the world, just behind the Swiss franc. This may be due to speculators viewing it as a “commodity currency”, or a proxy for less accessible Asian currencies. It is one side of 6 percent of trades.

It is much more heavily traded than the currencies of much larger economies such as India, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and South Korea. As the Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser recently put it, the Australian dollar “has long punched above its weight in global markets”.

The Bank for International Settlements also compiles information about where the transactions occurred. This shows three-quarters of currency trading is concentrated in just four places: London, New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Notwithstanding much discussion about challenges to the US dollar’s position, the trading data shows little change. The US dollar was involved in 90 percent of foreign exchange transactions in the first survey in 1989 and 89 percent in 2025.

However, where the decline is evident is in the holdings of currency reserves by central banks. US dollar assets now make up 58 percent of reserves, according to the International Monetary Fund. This has dropped from 65 percent in 2016.

The US dollar and euro are each used for invoicing about 40 percent of global trade, according to a European Central Bank study. While use of the renminbi has grown, it is still only used for around 2 percent.

This special status of the US dollar was termed an “exorbitant privilege” by then-French finance minister (and later president) Valéry Giscard d’Estaing. It allows the US to borrow at lower interest rates.

The status of the US dollar has been increasingly resented by the emerging economies known as the BRICS nations. Originally Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (most of the largest economies outside the G7), the BRICS have now been joined by some other non-Western countries. They have expressed a desire to trade more using their own currencies.

But history tells us that dominant currencies change only slowly. The British pound still maintained a strong role in the 1950s despite the United Kingdom’s share of the global economy having been overtaken by Germany and the US early in the 20th century.

This is partly a “network effect”. In the same way that Uber, Facebook and Spotify have dominated their respective markets, once a currency is dominant the rest of the world finds it more convenient to use it.

Because markets involving the US dollar are much deeper and more liquid, an Australian exporter selling to Thailand is likely to sell their Thai baht for US dollars and then convert them into Australian dollars rather than try to directly go from baht to Australian dollars.

Views differ about whether all this trading is a stabilizing or destabilizing force. If speculators succeed by buying low and selling high, this trading should be a stabilizing force. But at times “momentum trading”, where speculators expect price rises to be followed by further price rises, may amplify fluctuations.

Some have suggested throwing some “sand in the wheels” of global trading with a so-called “Tobin tax”. This idea of a small tax on foreign exchange transactions was first suggested by Nobel Prize-winning Keynesian economist James Tobin. But he later seemed embarrassed when it was picked up by anti-globalization campaigners.

To avoid just driving transactions elsewhere, it would need to be adopted simultaneously by all the major financial centers. So, especially with Trump, the plutocrats’ friend, in the White House, it is very unlikely to happen.

---

The writer is head of Canberra School of Government at University of Canberra. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

