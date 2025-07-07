TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Good journalism is still good business

News organizations will not go extinct as long as they continue to practice good journalism, defined as producing accurate, objective and credible content.

Ika Krismantari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Melbourne, Australia
Mon, July 7, 2025 Published on Jul. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-07-06T13:23:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java, on May 2. Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java, on May 2. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

Is the news industry on the brink of extinction?

Last year, two respected United States publications, The New York Times and The New Yorker, painted a grim picture of journalism’s future, following mass layoffs at outlets like Vox Media, NBC News and Vice News. The New Yorker even described the trend as an “extinction-level event.”

Indonesia is facing a similar crisis.

Just days after World Press Freedom Day this year, four major Indonesian media groups announced large-scale layoffs. Kompas TV, a subsidiary of the Kompas Gramedia group, which publishes the nation’s largest newspaper, let go of 150 staff. CNN Indonesia, part of media tycoon Chairul Tanjung’s empire, dismissed 200. tvOne, owned by the Bakrie Group, ended contracts with 75 workers. Another media giant, Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTEK), which owns two national TV stations, SCTV and Indosiar, did not renew contracts for 100 more.

According to the Alliance of Independent Journalists, at least 1,200 Indonesian media workers lost their jobs between 2023 and 2024.

So, does journalism have a future?

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

After nearly 20 years in the field and now pursuing a Ph.D. on the sustainability of news organizations, I believe it does, so long as it remains true to its core mission.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Related Articles

Albanese blasts targeting of journalist in LA unrest

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

Authoritarianism rising in Indonesia: Amnesty report

Press associations express concern over AGO’s arrest of JakTV chief editor

Pressing on

Related Article

Albanese blasts targeting of journalist in LA unrest

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

Authoritarianism rising in Indonesia: Amnesty report

Press associations express concern over AGO’s arrest of JakTV chief editor

Pressing on

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

More in Opinion

 View more
A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover during an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 4.
Academia

Another Gaza ceasefire deal. Will it hold?
Indonesian Navy personnel prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program aboard the KRI Banda Aceh warship docked at the pier of the Military Naval Command (Kolinlamil) in North Jakarta on Jan. 23.
Academia

Free meals and military might
A person receives a message from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Sept. 10, 2023, asking Indonesian citizens to be wary of online lending platforms.
Academia

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the BRICS summit second plenary session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo touts South-South cooperation at BRICS summit
Attendees stand at the entrance to the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Not just another ‘BRICS’ in the wall
Candidate for Indonesian ambassador to the United States, Indroyono Soesilo, exits the room after his confirmation hearing by the House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta on July 5, 2025.
Politics

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Miners split over plan to shorten approval periods
Politics

Bulog chief quits after brief stint, returns to TNI
Companies

AirAsia wants to add more international routes connecting Indonesia
Regulations

China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
Companies

KFC Indonesia sells unit stake to firm linked to Haji Isam
Archipelago

Australian airlines cancel flights from Australia to Bali after volcanic eruption
Europe

Putin says liberal globalization is obsolete
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo touts South-South cooperation at BRICS summit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Good journalism is still good business

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.