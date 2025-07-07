Good journalism is still good business

Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java, on May 2. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

News organizations will not go extinct as long as they continue to practice good journalism, defined as producing accurate, objective and credible content.

Is the news industry on the brink of extinction?

Last year, two respected United States publications, The New York Times and The New Yorker, painted a grim picture of journalism’s future, following mass layoffs at outlets like Vox Media, NBC News and Vice News. The New Yorker even described the trend as an “extinction-level event.”

Indonesia is facing a similar crisis.

Just days after World Press Freedom Day this year, four major Indonesian media groups announced large-scale layoffs. Kompas TV, a subsidiary of the Kompas Gramedia group, which publishes the nation’s largest newspaper, let go of 150 staff. CNN Indonesia, part of media tycoon Chairul Tanjung’s empire, dismissed 200. tvOne, owned by the Bakrie Group, ended contracts with 75 workers. Another media giant, Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTEK), which owns two national TV stations, SCTV and Indosiar, did not renew contracts for 100 more.

According to the Alliance of Independent Journalists, at least 1,200 Indonesian media workers lost their jobs between 2023 and 2024.

So, does journalism have a future?

After nearly 20 years in the field and now pursuing a Ph.D. on the sustainability of news organizations, I believe it does, so long as it remains true to its core mission.