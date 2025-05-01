Authoritarianism rising in Indonesia: Amnesty report

Amnesty International annual human rights report raises a red flag on a decline in freedom of expression and the press as well as an increase in oppression by security forces against government critics, sounding an alarm against the rise of authoritarianism in Indonesia.
recent report from rights group Amnesty International has noted declining press freedom and the rise of armed oppression by law enforcement in Indonesia, including restive regions in Papua, amid a global increase in authoritarianism.
According to Amnesty International secretary-general Agnès Callamard, the “creeping spread” of authoritarian practices is often marked by an abandonment of the rule of law, especially international human rights law.
“We must resist and fight back the authoritarian government and demand justice protection, as it is never more important to demand international justice,” she said via videoconference on Tuesday, during a discussion of the report in Jakarta.
Amnesty’s The State of the World’s Human Rights annual report, published on April 28, 2025, covered several key themes related to human rights violations: violations of freedom of expression, misuse of technology to violate personal rights, discrimination based on ethnicity and religion, and neglect of human rights in economic projects.
The report spotlighted that most of these had been found in Indonesia, especially in Papua, where Amnesty had recorded at least 56 homicides, including 17 in conflict areas. It also found that most of these incidents were allegedly committed by members of the National Police or the Indonesian Military (TNI).
“When it’s done by individuals but repeated everywhere, it is a systemic problem. Not giving punishment has become a norm, leading to impunity,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.
