Jakarta Post
Yearender: Police brutality persists on account of impunity

Despite promises for reform, reports of police brutality continue to make headlines this year, raising doubts over law enforcement’s commitment to end a culture of violence that has been haunting their institution for decades.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 26, 2024

Yearender: Police brutality persists on account of impunity Culture of violence: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads "Police reform" (left) and "People's killer" during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 28. The protesters demanded the police thoroughly investigate the police officer who shot a 17-year-old high school student to death on the early morning of Nov. 24. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

I

t has been two years since National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo promised to carry out "a thorough evaluation and reform" inside his institution, following a high-profile murder of an officer by then-police internal affairs chief Insp. Gen. Ferdy Sambo that shocked the nation.

The two-star police general killed his own subordinate, Brig. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, and ordered dozens of police officers to cover up the crime, in the biggest scandal that ever hit the police in the country’s history. 

Despite the promise for reform, reports of police brutality continue to make headlines this year, raising doubts over law enforcement’s commitment to end a culture of violence that has been haunting their institution for decades.

In the past two months alone, at least three policemen were arrested for shooting their victims to death, two of whom were civilians and another a fellow officer.

An officer from the Palangka Raya Police in Central Kalimantan, Brig. Anton Kurniawan, was named a suspect last week in a murder-robbery case that took place on Jl. Tjilik Riwut in the Sei Gohong sub-district of Bukit Batu district in Palangka Raya on the morning of Nov. 27.

Read also: C. Kalimantan Police dishonorably discharge officer over murder case

According to Central Kalimantan Police chief Insp. Gen. Djoko Poerwanto, Anton allegedly stopped a delivery driver identified with the initials BA under the pretense that he needed the victim's testimony for an illegal levy case.

Culture of violence: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 28. The protesters demanded the police thoroughly investigate the police officer who shot a 17-year-old high school student to death on the early morning of Nov. 24.
Politics

Yearender: Police brutality persists on account of impunity
Women walk at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on December 25, 2024, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
Archipelago

Siren rings as Aceh mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami
A security guard passes beneath a banner of the “Zero Bullying Movement” targeting the Diponegoro University medical school displayed on Aug. 15, 2024, along a fence at Dr. Kariadi General Central Hospital in Semarang, Central Java.
Archipelago

Police name three suspects in Undip medical bullying case

The Jakarta Post
