TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Politically charged year comes to a close

The curtains are closing on a big political year that saw a former army general rise to power and a “retired” president continuing to wield undue influence, setting up another year that promises to be anything but quiet.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 31, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Politically charged year comes to a close President Prabowo Subianto shows the ballot papers while voting at a simultaneous regional election in Bogor, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

T

he curtains are closing on a big political year that saw a former army general rise to power, a bloated alliance uniting disparate interests and a “retired” president continuing to wield undue influence, setting up another year that promises to be anything but quiet.

Indonesia made history this year by hosting its presidential, legislative and first-ever simultaneous regional elections all within the span of nine months.

On Feb. 14, more than 160 million voters headed to the polls to select Indonesia’s next executive and legislators, following a decade of fast-paced development that defined the Joko “Jokowi” Widodo presidency.

With the support of his predecessor and a big-tent coalition, Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto secured decisive victories in two elections this year that delivered him the presidency and an opportunity to consolidate power in the world’s third-largest democracy.

A majority of Indonesians voted for Prabowo over his rivals, Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor who positioned himself as the voice of change, and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Prabowo ran alongside Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, on a platform of continuity, while also introducing a few major campaign promises of his own, such as the free nutritious meals program.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Before the candidate pair’s victory was confirmed in court on April 23, their rivals launched accusations of electoral fraud and interference from the incumbent president, casting doubt on the integrity of the election.

Popular

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive
South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet

Related Articles

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

Ghost of past administration

Related Article

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

Ghost of past administration

Popular

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive
South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto shows the ballot papers while voting at a simultaneous regional election in Bogor, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Politically charged year comes to a close
Students eat lunches on Sept. 26, 2024, as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program during their break time at school in Sukabumi, West Java.
Archipelago

Catering businesses fall victim to free meal program fraud
The Turyapada Tower in Buleleng regency, Bali was launched by the Bali administration on Dec. 28, 2024. The 115-meter-tall broadcasting and observation tower is expected to become a new iconic landmark in the northern part of the popular holiday island.
Archipelago

Bali's tallest broadcasting tower opens to public

Highlight
Recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 25, 2024.
Europe

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The myth of the middle-income trap
Academia

Monuments help to remember, and forget, disasters
Tech

RI at risk of falling behind in global AI development: Surveys
Academia

Indonesian green energy exports: Lessons from LNG
Opinion

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?
Politics

Politically charged year comes to a close
Editorial

Cautiously optimistic
Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Politically charged year comes to a close

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!