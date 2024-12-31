Police to block some traffic from entering Jakarta on New Year’s Eve

The Welcome Monument on Jl. MH Thamrin, a popular landmark in Central Jakarta, is seen in this aerial picture taken on Sept. 14, 2024. The Jakarta Traffic Agency will declare three car-free night areas ahead of 2025 New Year Eve festivities, including on Jl. MH Thamrin starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Welcome Monument on Jl. MH Thamrin, a popular landmark in Central Jakarta, is seen in this aerial picture taken on Sept. 14, 2024. The Jakarta Traffic Agency will declare three car-free night areas ahead of 2025 New Year Eve festivities, including on Jl. MH Thamrin starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Jakarta Police will prevent some traffic from surrounding cities from entering Jakarta this New Year's Eve. Residents planning to travel to Jakarta are advised to adjust their travel schedules accordingly.

T he Bekasi City Police in West Java, in collaboration with the Jakarta Police, will implement roadblocks at several border areas between Bekasi city and East Jakarta to prevent traffic congestion during New Year's Eve.

"We will implement roadblocks at three locations bordering East Jakarta," Bekasi City Police operations chief Comr. Agus Rohmat said on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

These roadblocks will be implemented at several strategic points, including Harapan Indah, Pondok Gede and Sumber Arta.

Agus said the Bekasi City Police were deploying 10 officers at each point and would be assisted by personnel from other agencies.

All vehicle convoys heading to Jakarta will be turned away starting at 7 p.m.

“We will prevent [entrance into Jakarta] if there are convoys of vehicles or if residents are using open-bed trucks. We will turn them back so as not to enter Jakarta,” Agus said.

Previously, the Jakarta Police Traffic Police Directorate announced traffic checkpoints ahead of New Year’s Eve to anticipate traffic jams in Jakarta’s city center.

“We are preventing vehicle convoys from entering Jakarta, such as on Jl. Lenteng Agung, Jl. Daan Mogot and Cakung,” Jakarta Police Traffic Police Director Sr. Comr. Latif Usman said, as quoted by kompas.com.

“I hope Bekasi city residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bekasi city without entering Jakarta,” Latif said.

Jl. Lenteng Agung in South Jakarta borders Depok city, West Java; Jl. Daan Mogot in West Jakarta is the access to and from Tangerang city; and the Cakung area borders both Bekasi city and regency.

Although the four cities and regency are in the provinces of West Java and Banten, their police forces are under the Jakarta Police’s authority as Jakarta’s satellite cities.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Transportation Agency will implement traffic management measures in various locations, particularly on the stretch from Jl. Sudirman to Jl. MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta, and will designate three car-free night areas starting from 6.p.m. on Tuesday.

Jakarta Transportation Agency head Syafrin Liputo told kompas.com that the designated car-free night areas included the road from Jl. Sudirman to Jl. MH Thamrin all the way to Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat, as well as Jl. Majapahit.

The second area is on Jl. Lapangan Banteng Barat and the third area is in the Old Town quarter from Jl. Pintu Besar Selatan to Jl. Pintu Besar Utara.

The agency will also close down a total of 31 streets in the inner city to facilitate year-end celebrations.

Syafrin added that the agency had provided parking lots for people who wanted to attend the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.