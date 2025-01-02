TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

The court has declared the presidential nomination threshold as unconstitutional in a ruling issued during its first hearing of the year, which comes after last year's decision to annul the electoral threshold for regional head elections.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 2, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over a hearing at the court in Jakarta on Sept. 12, 2024, regarding a petition for judicial review on the minimum age of leadership candidates for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he Constitutional Court issued on Thursday a ruling to abolish the nomination threshold for political parties and alliances of parties in all future presidential elections.

The ruling states that the presidential nomination threshold, which requires political parties to have won 20 percent of seats in the national legislature or 25 percent of votes in the prior legislative election as stipulated in the 2017 General Elections Law, contradicts the 1945 Constitution.

"We can accept the petition in its entirety that Article 222 of Law No. 7/2017 on general elections runs counter to the 1945 Constitution, and declare the stipulation is now null and void," Chief Justice Suhartoyo said on Thursday during the hearing, the court's first of 2025 following the year-end break.

The ruling refers to four separate petitions from pro-democracy activists and students to contest the legality of the presidential nomination threshold.

The court's surprise decision on Thursday came only months after it annulled the electoral threshold for political parties to nominate candidates in regional head elections.

Pro-democracy activists hailed the ruling ahead of the 2024 elections in November, saying it would deal a blow the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) in its efforts to cobble together a broad alliance to quash opposition candidates.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Related Articles

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties

Politically charged year comes to a close

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics

Prevention is better than cure

Related Article

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties

Politically charged year comes to a close

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics

Prevention is better than cure

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

More in Indonesia

 View more
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over a hearing at the court in Jakarta on Sept. 12, 2024, regarding a petition for judicial review on the minimum age of leadership candidates for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
Politics

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Heavy skies: Thick, black clouds hang over high-rise buildings in Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2024. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned of extreme weather during the Christmas and New Year holidays resulting from La Niña climatic phenomenon, which may cause a 20 to 40 percent increase in rainfall.
Jakarta

Jakarta disperses 8 tonnes of salt to lower rainfall intensity
A light and fireworks show illuminates a stage at the Djakarta Warehouse Project electronic music festival, in this undated promotional photo.
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case

Highlight
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over the ruling hearing on a judicial review petition on the age requirement for candidates of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders at the court's building in Jakarta on Sept. 12, 2024.
Politics

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Festive night: The return Djakarta Warehouse Project, one of Asia's biggest electronic music festivals, has been long awaited. Yet, industry insiders are skeptical. (Courtesy of Ismaya Live)
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case

The Latest

 View more
Politics

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Jakarta

Jakarta disperses 8 tonnes of salt to lower rainfall intensity
Economy

Manufacturing PMI returns to growth but cost pressure persists
Sports

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shines brightest for Asian golf in 2024
Asia & Pacific

Yoon, facing unprecedented arrest over martial law, vows to 'fight until end'
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case
Companies

Wuling kick-starts Rp 87b EV battery plant in Cikarang
Companies

Apple offers iPhone discounts in China as competition intensifies
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!