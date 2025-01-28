Prabowo gets another high approval rating in new poll

The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

A new survey released by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia on Monday showed that a large majority of Indonesians approve of President Prabowo Subianto’s first few months in office, largely due to his firm leadership and because his campaign promises have begun to take shape.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 16 to 21, a week before Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hit their first 100-day mark on Tuesday.

Indikator interviewed face-to-face 1,220 respondents of voting age nationwide, and the survey had a 2.9 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

A total of 79.3 percent of respondents approve of the work Prabowo has done as president so far, 16.9 percent disapprove while the remaining 3.8 percent either are neutral or did not answer.

Indikator’s founder Burhanuddin Muhtadi described the high approval rating as a “good start” and “massive political capital” for Prabowo going forward into his administration.

“This indicates that the political honeymoon between Prabowo and the public has yet to end [...] and so far, there is no indication that this phase will end anytime soon,” Burhanuddin said during the release of the survey.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo’s 100 tough days