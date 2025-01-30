TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 30, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island Mangrove trees planted as part of a community project to curb coastal erosion stretch across an isthmus of Pari Island in Jakarta’s Thousand Islands regency, in this aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry has ordered a shutdown of unauthorized dredging and land reclamation to build a channel and jetties on an islet near Pari Island north of the Jakarta coast that islanders fear will damage mangroves and marine ecosystems in the area.

Officials from the marine and fishery resources management directorate general inspected the uninhabited islet, known as Biawak to Pari islanders, on Wednesday, about a week after the ministry found signs of illegal reclamation activities by a company, only identified by their initials CPS.

“But to ensure that all [unlicensed] activities remain halted, the ministry installed a banner with the stop-work order [on Tuesday] in an event that was witnessed by representatives of CPS,” Doni Ismanto Darwin, special staffer to the maritime affairs minister, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry will keep tabs on the company and will question it on Thursday.

On Jan. 17, the company dredged the bottom of shallow waters near the Biawak islet where a resort has been under construction since November of last year, Tempo reported. This prompted fresh opposition from Pari island residents, who have long been concerned about the impacts of the development of the resort on mangroves and coral in the area.

A few days later, on Jan. 20, the ministry visited the Biawak islet and found an 18-square-meter artificial waterway, Dodi said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The company has a marine spatial utilization permit (KKPRL) to build a floating resort and a pier on the islet but is not allowed to dredge or perform reclamation activities to build the waterway. The permit was issued by the maritime affairs ministry in July of last year.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Related Articles

House gives ministry 20 days to resolve Tangerang ‘mystery fence’

Navy taking down ‘mysterious’ sea fence that sparked reclamation debate

Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches

New environment minister to evaluate waste import policy

Sea sand exports: Singapore gains, Indonesia loses

Related Article

House gives ministry 20 days to resolve Tangerang ‘mystery fence’

Navy taking down ‘mysterious’ sea fence that sparked reclamation debate

Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches

New environment minister to evaluate waste import policy

Sea sand exports: Singapore gains, Indonesia loses

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

More in Indonesia

 View more
Dancers perform the liong (dragon) dance at Pantjoran Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2024. Pantjoran PIK management held several performances, such as the liong and barongsai (lion) dances, to commemorate the Lunar New Year, also known as Imlek.
Archipelago

Chinese Indonesians enjoy Lunar New Year festivities across country
Mangrove trees planted as part of a community project to curb coastal erosion stretch across an isthmus of Pari Island in Jakarta’s Thousand Islands regency, in this aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023.
Jakarta

Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island
Desperate endeavor: A rescue team combs through debris to search for seven missing victims of a landslide in Kasimpar village, Pekalongan regency, Central Java, on Jan. 22, 2025. The disaster has killed 20 people and injured 10 others.
Archipelago

Central Java braces for more extreme weather after disasters kill 27

Highlight
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Regulations

Transportation authorities on alert after Chinese New Year floods
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Editorial

Lessons from India's foreign policy
A general view shows boats moored in a bay in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on May 9, 2023.
Archipelago

Extreme weather warning issued in Labuan Bajo

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Chinese Indonesians enjoy Lunar New Year festivities across country
Jakarta

Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island
Archipelago

Central Java braces for more extreme weather after disasters kill 27
Companies

Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle
Markets

Cassava farmers decrease output as imports bite farm prices
Society

Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO
Middle East and Africa

Hamas hands over woman hostage as third exchange begins
Table Setting

From vine to vision: d’Arenberg elevates the wine-tasting experience
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!