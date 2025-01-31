Government vows to avoid complacency on 80% approval rating for first 100 days

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Jan. 22, 2025, during a plenary cabinet meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T he government has promised to avoid complacency while continuing to improve its performance upon welcoming the results of the two latest public opinion polls, which showed high public approval of the first 100 days of Prabowo Subianto’s presidency.

Prabowo marked his 100th day in office on Tuesday with an average approval rating of 80 percent, largely on the back of his firm leadership and populist policies. The figure even surpassed his ever-popular predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose two-term presidency began in 2014 and ended last year with ratings of 65 and 75 percent, respectively.

"The results reflect the people's trust in and support for the steps taken by the government in implementing the national priority agenda," Yusuf Permana, protocol, press and media deputy at the Presidential Secretariat, said in a statement on Thursday.

Yusuf also said the government was well aware that it could not afford to be complacent.

“This public satisfaction serves as both a motivation and a responsibility to work smarter, harder, consistently and innovatively to improve public welfare.

“The government will continue to improve teamwork between institutions, maintain political stability, increase transparency, efficiency and accountability and ensure that every policy sides with the interests of the people,” he said.

The week before, a poll from Indikator Politik Indonesia found that 79.3 percent of 1,220 respondents expressed satisfaction with the work Prabowo had done so far, largely because of his firm leadership and initial progress in following through on his campaign promises.