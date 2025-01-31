TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Government vows to avoid complacency on 80% approval rating for first 100 days

The government has promised to avoid becoming complacent after the latest polls averaged an approval rating of 80 percent for the first 100 days of the Prabowo presidency.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Jan. 22, 2025, during a plenary cabinet meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he government has promised to avoid complacency while continuing to improve its performance upon welcoming the results of the two latest public opinion polls, which showed high public approval of the first 100 days of Prabowo Subianto’s presidency.

Prabowo marked his 100th day in office on Tuesday with an average approval rating of 80 percent, largely on the back of his firm leadership and populist policies. The figure even surpassed his ever-popular predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose two-term presidency began in 2014 and ended last year with ratings of 65 and 75 percent, respectively.

"The results reflect the people's trust in and support for the steps taken by the government in implementing the national priority agenda," Yusuf Permana, protocol, press and media deputy at the Presidential Secretariat, said in a statement on Thursday.

Yusuf also said the government was well aware that it could not afford to be complacent.

“This public satisfaction serves as both a motivation and a responsibility to work smarter, harder, consistently and innovatively to improve public welfare.

“The government will continue to improve teamwork between institutions, maintain political stability, increase transparency, efficiency and accountability and ensure that every policy sides with the interests of the people,” he said.

The week before, a poll from Indikator Politik Indonesia found that 79.3 percent of 1,220 respondents expressed satisfaction with the work Prabowo had done so far, largely because of his firm leadership and initial progress in following through on his campaign promises.

Making their way: Several commuters disembark from the train at Karet Station in Central Jakarta, on Dec. 6, 2023.
Jakarta

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations
Makeshift shelter: Several residents take refuge in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on Jan. 31, 2025, after their homes were inundated by 1 meter floodwaters triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Jan. 22, 2025, during a plenary cabinet meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta.
Politics

Government vows to avoid complacency on 80% approval rating for first 100 days

Several residents take shelter in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025 after their homes are inundated by a 1-meter floodwater triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Editorial

Making America weak again
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

Markets

Pertamina debuts new low-sulfur product Diesel X
Jakarta

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations
Economy

World awaits Trump tariff deadline on Canada, Mexico and China
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Companies

Freeport expects green light for copper concentrate exports in Q1
Politics

Government vows to avoid complacency on 80% approval rating for first 100 days
Academia

How Trump’s anti-globalism could backfire
Consumer Insights

The year we spent more online: A look at 2024’s digital spending habits
