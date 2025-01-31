Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

The President's instruction came just as the two institutions became the subject of public scrutiny following a growing number of incidents of brutality and violence by military and police officers in the country in recent months.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has called on the country’s security forces to remain committed to upholding the law and protecting the public, amid a growing number of fatal incidents involving members of the police and military.

In his opening remark during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) on Thursday, Prabowo stressed that the military and police are not only symbols of the state's presence but also essential guardians of sovereignty, who derive their authority from the trust and support of the people.

The President, a retired general who served in the armed forces from 1970 to 1998, urged the two institutions to uphold dedication to the people with unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

"The people trust you and give you the power to serve. They are the ones who pay you and provide the means for your welfare and livelihood. [...] The moment you accept this mandate, this power, you are essentially pledging your body and soul to the state and its people,” said the 73-year-old head of state.

Prabowo’s remark came just as the two institutions became the subject of public scrutiny following a growing number of incidents of brutality and violence by TNI servicemen and police officers in recent months.

Among them was the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old rental car business owner by Navy personnel in early January at a rest stop on the Tangerang-Merak toll road. Two low-ranking Navy officers have been charged with premeditated murder and criminal distribution of stolen goods by the Navy’s military police.