TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

The President's instruction came just as the two institutions became the subject of public scrutiny following a growing number of incidents of brutality and violence by military and police officers in the country in recent months.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2025. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has called on the country’s security forces to remain committed to upholding the law and protecting the public, amid a growing number of fatal incidents involving members of the police and military.

In his opening remark during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) on Thursday, Prabowo stressed that the military and police are not only symbols of the state's presence but also essential guardians of sovereignty, who derive their authority from the trust and support of the people.

The President, a retired general who served in the armed forces from 1970 to 1998, urged the two institutions to uphold dedication to the people with unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

"The people trust you and give you the power to serve. They are the ones who pay you and provide the means for your welfare and livelihood. [...] The moment you accept this mandate, this power, you are essentially pledging your body and soul to the state and its people,” said the 73-year-old head of state.

Prabowo’s remark came just as the two institutions became the subject of public scrutiny following a growing number of incidents of brutality and violence by TNI servicemen and police officers in recent months.

Read also: Yearender: Police brutality persists on account of impunity

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Among them was the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old rental car business owner by Navy personnel in early January at a rest stop on the Tangerang-Merak toll road. Two low-ranking Navy officers have been charged with premeditated murder and criminal distribution of stolen goods by the Navy’s military police.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Related Articles

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Prabowo visit spotlights New Delhi bookstore

Jakarta Police investigate officer in yet another extortion case

Trump says to declare national emergency at border, use military 

Police investigate fatal blasts at Mojokerto officer's home

Related Article

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Prabowo visit spotlights New Delhi bookstore

Jakarta Police investigate officer in yet another extortion case

Trump says to declare national emergency at border, use military 

Police investigate fatal blasts at Mojokerto officer's home

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the leadership meeting of the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens
Due credit: Lecturer Bayu Budiandrian works on his laptop on the sidelines of an interview session with The Jakarta Post at a café in Jakarta, on Jan. 15, 2025. Bayu, a civil servant lecturer at Singaperbangsa University in Karawang, West Java, shared his struggles as he must balance his tasks and obligations with low pay.
Archipelago

Govt pledges to pay lecturers’ performance allowance amid mounting pressure
Ready-to-eat: Workers stack packaged lunches for students of SMA Muhammadiyah 2 high school in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free meals program.
Archipelago

Dozens of small businesses fall victim to scam linked to free meals program

Highlight
Several residents take shelter in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025 after their homes are inundated by a 1-meter floodwater triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Editorial

Making America weak again
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens
Economy

Investment jumps 20.8% in 2024 as businesses gain confidence post election
Archipelago

Govt pledges to pay lecturers’ performance allowance amid mounting pressure
Europe

Indonesia, France reinforce defense cooperation
Archipelago

Dozens of small businesses fall victim to scam linked to free meals program
Archipelago

Agrarian planning ministry fires six officials over Tangerang sea barrier scandal
Markets

Pertamina debuts new low-sulfur product Diesel X
Jakarta

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!