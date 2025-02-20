TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Many government offices in the capital Jakarta are now turning their lights and air conditioners off immediately when the work day ends at 4 pm, leaving some employees trying to finish projects after hours at dimly lit desks, while others are being encouraged to work from home to save on energy costs.

Agencies
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

F

rom office lights switched off to out-of-service lifts, civil servants are feeling the pinch after President Prabowo Subianto ordered sweeping budget cuts across government that he said will fund his big-ticket campaign pledges.

Many government offices in the capital Jakarta are now turning their lights and air conditioners off immediately when the work day ends at 4 pm, leaving some employees trying to finish projects after hours at dimly lit desks, while others are being encouraged to work from home to save on energy costs.

The tightening of ministerial belts comes after Prabowo in late January ordered cuts to save Rp 306.7 trillion ($18.8 billion) on office spending, ceremonies and business trips.

The order left ministries scrambling and some officials in the dark, with analysts saying the sudden move was likely to shift funds to programmes like a $4.3 billion free meal plan for schoolkids and a new sovereign wealth fund.

"Can you imagine working in the office, only your room is lit, everything else is off?" a 35-year-old civil servant told AFP.

"There's no sound. It's really dead silent. It makes a different atmosphere."

Patrolling guards have also begun switching off electronic devices after work hours, following an order for employees to leave on time.

"There was a circular telling (workers) they must go home at 4 pm. There is an appeal to leave the office soon and turn off the AC and all electronic devices," said the civil servant, who requested anonymity for fear of professional reprisals.

"Before, there were no patrols. Now the conditions are darker, the AC temperatures have been set."

Prabowo, who took office in October, has said he wants to raise around $46 billion from cuts to government spending and by taking from the dividends of state-owned enterprises.

"Our children must not be hungry... Our people, our children, must be well-fed," Prabowo said last week. 

The budget slashing has left the public works ministry with less than half the initial $6.8 billion it was allocated this year, while the home ministry saw its budget cut more than 50 percent to $128.6 million.

As the cuts squeeze workers in many government offices, a presidential spokesman said Wednesday that the government would host a week-long mountain glamping retreat for hundreds of regional officials -- costing $808,000 from the home ministry budget.

The gathering has prompted criticism from civil society groups, including one which called Prabowo's cuts "counterproductive and insensitive" to the needs of society.

'Counterproductive' cuts 

Government employees now have to chip in for previously covered necessities such as drinking water and premium Zoom accounts, and others can no longer take business trips, bureaucrats said.

"We previously could use taxis for meetings outside the office. Now we're paying out of our own pockets," said a 33-year-old civil servant who also requested anonymity.

A Constitutional Court official told lawmakers last week that the deep cuts meant wages could only be paid until May.

In one ministry, long queues have been forming for elevators on a daily basis because fewer were running after orders by top officials to limit energy costs. 

Workers complained to AFP that the cuts were not just inconvenient but counterproductive to their work, pointing to examples like the internet bandwidth being reduced while being ordered to hold more meetings online.

"Our hope is that this efficiency should not be counterproductive and contradictory," said a 46-year-old worker.

The austerity measures have also sparked thousands of student protesters to rally across the country this week, underpinned by a social media movement known as "Dark Indonesia".

Free meals 

Economists say the swathe of cuts is also being driven by a need to repay around $49 billion in debt this year, including about $43 billion in government bonds set to mature.

"This makes our budget really stretched," said Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

But the cuts are also likely to free up funds for Prabowo's ambitious campaign pledges.

"What we know now is... first, free nutritious meals," Yose said.

"Second, to fund Danantara Indonesia," he added, referring to a new sovereign wealth fund due to be launched next week modelled after Singapore's investment arm Temasek. 

Prabowo last week said $20 billion of the savings would be injected into the fund.

A reduction in government and social spending could have wider impacts with much-needed funds for health and education potentially redistributed, said Dedi Dinarto, senior associate at public policy advisory firm Global Counsel.

"With the reduced allocation for the health and education sector, this could lower the quality of human resources in the long term," he said.

In some government offices, the cuts are already being felt by breadwinners.

"It affects workers financially," said one of the civil servants.

"There is a sense of injustice."

Popular

Related Articles

West Kalimantan boy missing after second crocodile attack in two weeks

The good old days of global trade

RI milk deficit may swell to 8.5m tonnes due to free meals program: Minister

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil

Australian businesses to explore free meals cooperation

More in Indonesia

 View more
In procession: Army personnel march in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2024, during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Politics

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism
A wild crocodile caught in a used motorcycle tire once again appeared in the Palu River, Central Sulawesi, Wednesday (12/25/2019). The four-meter-long crocodile has been entangled with tires since 2016, but until now there has been no further action to free the tire shackles.
Archipelago

West Kalimantan boy missing after second crocodile attack in two weeks
Loyalty to the state: Civil servants attend a ceremony to mark National Education Day on May 2, 2023 at Tegar Beriman Square in Cibinong, Bogor regency, West Java.
Politics

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism
Economy

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Science & Tech

Don't panic: How Earth can defend itself against asteroid
Archipelago

West Kalimantan boy missing after second crocodile attack in two weeks
Companies

Electric equipment maker Sanken to close Cikarang factory in June
Politics

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Politics

Police to focus on 'santri' in latest cadet recruitment

Asia & Pacific

Vietnam parliament approves $8 billion rail link to China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

