TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang

A senior official with the Bali provincial administration said that while all new regents and mayors in the province have left for Magelang, Central Java, to join the retreat, the newly inaugurated Governor Wayan Koster still remains in the capital city Denpasar.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang Party matron: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary on Jan. 10 in Jakarta. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

S

cores of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politicians who were recently inaugurated as regional heads said they would not join a retreat organized by President Prabowo Subianto this weekend in a show of solidarity to the party's secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto who has been named as a graft suspect on Thursday.

A senior official with the Bali provincial administration said that while all new regents and mayors in the province have left for Magelang, Central Java, to join the retreat, the newly inaugurated Governor Wayan Koster still remained in the capital city Denpasar.

"There's still no decision on whether he would join the retreat or not," head of Bali provincial administration's protocol I Wayan Budiasa was quoted by Antara as saying on Friday.

Senior PDI-P politician Masinton Pasaribu, who was sworn in as Regent of Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, said that he would delay his trip to Magelang, pending a new instruction from the party's chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri.

"For the time being, I will delay my trip to Magelang while waiting for further instruction from Ibu Megawati," Masinton was quoted by Kompas on Friday.

Responding to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) move to detain Hasto on Thursday, Megawati issued an order to all regional heads nominated by the party to skip President Prabowo's retreat in Magelang, a move which could lead to a deterioration in the ties between the two senior politicians.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In recent months, President Prabowo has courted Megawati in an attempt to persuade the party to support some of his administration's signature policies from the free meals program to the formation of Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

In January this year, Megawati offered to Prabowo that her political party could serve as a “partner” for his government.

Separately, newly-inaugurated Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo, also a senior politician with the PDI-P, made no comment when asked if he would cancel his participation in the Magelang retreat.

Pramono was reported to be seeking an exemption from Megawati to be able to join the retreat.

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Related Articles

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Diversity within unity

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

BGN trains thousands to accelerate free nutritious meal program

Related Article

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Diversity within unity

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

BGN trains thousands to accelerate free nutritious meal program

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

More in Indonesia

 View more
Controversial critique: Punk band Sukatani guitarist Muhammad Syifa Al Ufti (left) and vocalist Novi Citra pose in an undated picture from their Instagram account @sukatani.band. The band hails from Purbalingga, Central Java.
Politics

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
Party matron: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary on Jan. 10 in Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
A worker cleans a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Govt to issue bonds for 3 million homes program, Sri Mulyani says
Companies

Toyota eyes Indonesia as Global South manufacturing hub, Hashim says
Politics

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
Europe

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says
Asia & Pacific

Australia concerned over China navy 'live fire' drills off east coast
Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.