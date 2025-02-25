TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through

Accompanied by fellow PDI-P member and Yogyakarta mayor Hasto Wardoyo, Pramono told journalists that he was “grateful for the government’s patience” and that “we were only able to join the retreat today”.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) speaks to the media upon his arrival at the ongoing weeklong regional heads’ retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

O

ver a dozen regional heads from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) have joined President Prabowo Subianto’s retreat for newly elected local leaders in Magelang, Central Java, halfway through the program, following a prolonged delay as they awaited PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri’s instruction on whether to participate.

First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya told The Jakarta Post on Monday that a total of 20 regional heads, along with senior PDI-P politician and new Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, were now at the Magelang Military Academy for the weeklong retreat, which is scheduled to conclude this Friday. Deputy heads are slated to join the boot camp’s final two days.

Bima added that 18 regional heads from the party had also joined the retreat on Sunday evening.

Accompanied by fellow PDI-P member and Yogyakarta mayor Hasto Wardoyo, Pramono told journalists that he was “grateful for the government’s patience” and that “we were only able to join the retreat today”.

He declined to explain further but said he had maintained communication with Megawati and other PDI-P executives.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Our decision [to take part in the event] was collective,” Pramono said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Related Articles

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?

Jakartans skeptical of Pramono’s plan to address air pollution

Related Article

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?

Jakartans skeptical of Pramono’s plan to address air pollution

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) speaks to the media upon his arrival at the ongoing weeklong regional heads’ retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025.
Politics

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through
A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, during the tabulation of votes cast in the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java.
Politics

Gerindra top destination for party-switching candidates: CSIS study
Court completes deliberations: The Constitutional Court building is seen on Feb. 4 in Jakarta as a police officer walks in front of its entrance.
Politics

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust
A police officer walks in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions
Say it with flowers, cards: Pressed-flower cards belonging to Malang, East Java, journalists lie on the floor along with flower offerings during a ritual to mark World Press Freedom Day at the city’s square on May 3, 2023. During the event the journalists expressed their concern about the rampant violence they faced.
Society

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

The Latest

 View more
Culture and Entertainment

Food, politics and obsession: Tasting Indonesia’s flavors in 'Rahasia Rasa'
Academia

Will we squander the AI opportunity?
Economy

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
Politics

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through
Politics

Gerindra top destination for party-switching candidates: CSIS study
Academia

Politically independent oversight and good governance key to Danantara’s success
Academia

Prabowo’s economic strategy: Grand promises, familiar pitfalls
Opinion

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.