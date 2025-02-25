Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through

Accompanied by fellow PDI-P member and Yogyakarta mayor Hasto Wardoyo, Pramono told journalists that he was “grateful for the government’s patience” and that “we were only able to join the retreat today”.
ver a dozen regional heads from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) have joined President Prabowo Subianto’s retreat for newly elected local leaders in Magelang, Central Java, halfway through the program, following a prolonged delay as they awaited PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri’s instruction on whether to participate.
First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya told The Jakarta Post on Monday that a total of 20 regional heads, along with senior PDI-P politician and new Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, were now at the Magelang Military Academy for the weeklong retreat, which is scheduled to conclude this Friday. Deputy heads are slated to join the boot camp’s final two days.
Bima added that 18 regional heads from the party had also joined the retreat on Sunday evening.
Accompanied by fellow PDI-P member and Yogyakarta mayor Hasto Wardoyo, Pramono told journalists that he was “grateful for the government’s patience” and that “we were only able to join the retreat today”.
He declined to explain further but said he had maintained communication with Megawati and other PDI-P executives.
“Our decision [to take part in the event] was collective,” Pramono said, as quoted by kompas.com.
