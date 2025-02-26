TheJakartaPost

Prabowo and Megawati still on good terms: PDI-P

PDI-P spokesperson Ahmad Basarah said the perceived tension between the two politicians could be blamed on people who attempted to drive a wedge between them.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Prabowo and Megawati still on good terms: PDI-P Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) smiles as President Prabowo Subianto offers a gesture of respect after a meeting at the residence of the fifth Indonesian president, Megawati, on Jl. Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this file photo. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

A

spokesperson for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said on Wednesday that party chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Prabowo Subianto continued to maintain a good relationship in spite of fresh tension building in the wake of the arrest of party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.

PDI-P spokesperson Ahmad Basarah said the perceived tension between the two politicians could be blamed on people who attempted to drive a wedge between them.

Basarah also called on President Prabowo to make an outreach to Megawati to maintain good ties between the two.

"Pak Prabowo understands the situation well and we hope that he will take steps to keep the good relationship between him and his good friend, Ibu Megawati Soekarnoputri," Basarah was quoted by Antara as saying.

Late last week, Megawati issued an order to PDI-P politicians recently inaugurated as new regional heads to skip a retreat hosted by President Prabowo in a military academy in Magelang, Central Java.

Megawati made the decision following the Corruption Eradication Commission's move to arrest Hasto in a graft case.

A number of PDI-P politicians including newly inaugurated Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo, however, decided to join the retreat in an attempt to maintain good ties with the administration of Prabowo.

