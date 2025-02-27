TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is investigating the possible involvement of oil tycoon Riza Chalid in a graft scheme involving fuel imports at subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina that allegedly cost the country nearly US$12 billion.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 27, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe Motorists line up on Aug. 9, 2022, to fill their tanks with subsidized Pertalite-brand RON-90 fuel at a gas station in Bogor, West Java, just weeks before the government hiked subsidized fuel prices. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is investigating the possible involvement of oil tycoon Riza Chalid in a graft scheme involving fuel imports at subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina that allegedly cost the country nearly US$12 billion.

The AGO arrested seven suspects in the case on Monday, including four executives at Pertamina subsidiaries and Riza’s son Kerry Adrianto, a beneficial owner of a private oil and gas shipping company.

On Wednesday evening, the AGO named two new suspects in the case: PT Pertamina Parta Niaga director of marketing Maya Kusmaya and vice president for product trading Edward Corne.

The scheme allegedly involved the manipulation of import deals and the false procuring of lower-octane subsidized gasoline as a more expensive brand.

The suspects are accused of working together between 2018 and 2023 to import lower-octane fuels at higher prices rather than source them domestically as required by law, causing an estimated Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.

Authorities are now investigating the possible role of Riza in the case after they raided two properties linked to the oil tycoon in South Jakarta on Tuesday, where they confiscated documents, computers and Rp 883 million and $1,500 in cash.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Riza is not a suspect in the case.

Popular

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

Related Articles

Indonesia could end fuel subsidies in 2027, Luhut says

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

KPK to probe Tangerang sea fence separately from AGO

AGO looks into potential graft in Tangerang sea barrier scandal

Pelita Air, Garuda Indonesia to add 26 planes to fleets this year

Related Article

Indonesia could end fuel subsidies in 2027, Luhut says

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

KPK to probe Tangerang sea fence separately from AGO

AGO looks into potential graft in Tangerang sea barrier scandal

Pelita Air, Garuda Indonesia to add 26 planes to fleets this year

Popular

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

More in Indonesia

 View more
Motorists line up on Aug. 9, 2022, to fill their tanks with subsidized Pertalite-brand RON-90 fuel at a gas station in Bogor, West Java, just weeks before the government hiked subsidized fuel prices.
Politics

Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe
Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency
A stock illustration of the word assault is highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Six officers injured after TNI personnel attacked Tarakan Police station

Highlight
Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in the parade at the Monas Cross Square, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto will simultaneously inaugurate as many as 961 elected regional heads as a result of the 2024 Regional Elections, consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors at the Presidential Palace.
Jakarta

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
Respectfully yours: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) smiles as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto offers a gesture of respect after a closed meeting at the residence of the fifth Indonesian president, Megawati, on Jl. Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday. It was the first meeting between Megawati and Prabowo since the 2019 presidential election.
Politics

Prabowo and Megawati still on good terms: PDI-P

The Latest

 View more
Environment

Love Heals: Student-led charity fashion show shines spotlight on pediatric cancer
Opinion

Analysis: BI offers support measures as DHE lock-up extends to one year
Politics

Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe
Editorial

Decide swiftly, secure the country
Companies

Ministry, Apple agree to lift iPhone 16 sales ban
Food

RE:HARVEST and partners transforms food waste into Sustainable Opportunity
Markets

Prabowo inaugurates Indonesia’s first bullion bank
Politics

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.