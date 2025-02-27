Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe

Motorists line up on Aug. 9, 2022, to fill their tanks with subsidized Pertalite-brand RON-90 fuel at a gas station in Bogor, West Java, just weeks before the government hiked subsidized fuel prices. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is investigating the possible involvement of oil tycoon Riza Chalid in a graft scheme involving fuel imports at subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina that allegedly cost the country nearly US$12 billion.

The AGO arrested seven suspects in the case on Monday, including four executives at Pertamina subsidiaries and Riza’s son Kerry Adrianto, a beneficial owner of a private oil and gas shipping company.

On Wednesday evening, the AGO named two new suspects in the case: PT Pertamina Parta Niaga director of marketing Maya Kusmaya and vice president for product trading Edward Corne.

The scheme allegedly involved the manipulation of import deals and the false procuring of lower-octane subsidized gasoline as a more expensive brand.

The suspects are accused of working together between 2018 and 2023 to import lower-octane fuels at higher prices rather than source them domestically as required by law, causing an estimated Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.

Authorities are now investigating the possible role of Riza in the case after they raided two properties linked to the oil tycoon in South Jakarta on Tuesday, where they confiscated documents, computers and Rp 883 million and $1,500 in cash.

Riza is not a suspect in the case.