Navy launches KRI Bung Hatta, second-in-class corvette

Fireworks accompany the launch of the Navy's newest warship, the KRI Bung Hatta at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands, on Feb. 27, 2025. Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali launched the second ship of the domestically built Bung Karno class of corvettes. (Courtesy of Indonesian Navy/-)

KRI Bung Hatta is the second ship in the Bung Karno class of corvettes built by a private shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands.

The Navy launched its newest warship, the KRI Bung Hatta, the second ship in the locally made Bung Karno class of corvettes.

Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali and wife Fera Muhammad Ali led the naming and launch ceremonies for the vessel at the privately owned PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands, the Navy said in a media statement on Feb. 27.

Fera cut the ribbon as part of the naming ceremony, followed by Ali who cut the rope to launch the ship.

Ali said the corvette was part of the Navy’s strike force and would increase the fleet's firepower, especially in maritime defense, which is focused on strengthening Indonesia’s choke points.

With hull number 370, the new ship will be deployed to the Escort Unit of the Second Fleet Command.

The first ship of the class was named the KRI Bung Karno with hull number 369 and already serves with the Escort Unit of the First Fleet Command. The Bung Karno, also built by Karimun Anugrah Sejati, was launched in April 2023 and was officiated in June 2023.

“By building the ship at a domestic shipyard, we have shown not only our commitment to improving domestic industrial capability but also proved that we have the capabilities and potential to produce our own warships,” Ali said in his speech.