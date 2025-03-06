TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 6, 2025

AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has refuted rumors that it had found indications that State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir and his brother Gariibaldi “Boy” Thohir were involved in corruption-ridden fuel imports at state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina.

The AGO recently named nine suspects – six higher-ups at Pertamina subsidiaries and three executives from private oil and gas companies – for alleged involvement in the embezzlement scheme that is estimated to have cost the state Rp 193.7 trillion (US$11.9 billion) in losses.

The suspects allegedly manipulated Pertamina’s oil import and export deals from 2018 to 2023 by reducing refinery output to force imports through rigged tenders with inflated prices, as well as procuring lower-octane subsidized gasoline to be sold fraudulently at a higher price. 

An unverified video suggesting that the AGO has collected evidence in the forms of financial records and other documents indicating the involvement of Erick and Boy, alongside other influential figures, in the Pertamina corruption case recently made rounds on social media.

“I have asked the investigators [about the rumors] and they did not find any such accounts,” AGO spokesman Harli Siregar said on Wednesday as quoted by Antara, while questioning the source of the information.

He also said that the investigation into the fuel import case was still ongoing, adding that investigators worked based on evidence – and not rumors.

Read also: Pertamina apologizes for graft-ridden fuel import scandal

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth

Monopoly harms Pertamina

PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches

Govt mulls merging Pertamina subsidiaries after fuel import scandal

Supreme Court increases ex-Pertamina head's sentence to 13 years

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth

Monopoly harms Pertamina

PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches

Govt mulls merging Pertamina subsidiaries after fuel import scandal

Supreme Court increases ex-Pertamina head's sentence to 13 years

Workers wait for customers on March 4, 2025, at a gas station of state-owned oil company Pertamina in Surabaya.
AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case
Soldiers march in a military parade marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in front of the National Monument (Monas) in Merdeka Square in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024.
Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting and iftar event at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. During the event, the President ordered his cabinet members to expedite the implementation of some populist programs related to the education and regional economy sectors.
Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation
(Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
A new world disorder
King coal: Barges piled high with coal are seen in the waters of Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 16, 2022. The government has decided to allow religious groups to operate coal mines.
Govt’s bid to hike coal export prices faces global market backlash

GoPay provides access to affordable cancer insurance policy
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT
AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case
Citizenship granted to three foreign players ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Malaysia discussing response to US chip tariffs with companies
Suppliers for Nike, other brands axe 3,500 Tangerang workers
Eramet keen to work with Danantara on downstream investment: Minister
Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN
