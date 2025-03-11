Soldier must retire, resign before serving in civilian posts: TNI commander

Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto has reasserted that active military officers must retire or resign from active service before holding civilian positions, as mandated by Article 47 of the 2004 TNI Law.
“Active TNI soldiers who are serving in any ministries or other institutions will retire early or resign from active military service, as mandated by Article 47 of the TNI Law,” Agus said on Monday.
He referred to an article of the 2004 law that prohibits military officers on active duty from holding civilian offices, unless they retire or resign before taking up their positions. Exceptions can be made for posts related to defense, security and intelligence, based on requests made by the respective heads of the civilian offices.
Agus made the statement several weeks after he issued a decree mandating an accelerated promotion for active military officer and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. The decree paved the way for the Army headquarters to issue a directive on Teddy’s promotion from major to lieutenant colonel.
Teddy was awarded the promotion despite being appointed as cabinet secretary when Prabowo was inaugurated president in 2024.
Teddy’s promotion, along with the appointment of the Army’s Maj. Gen. Novi Helmy Prasetya as the new president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) that controls national rice reserves, has sparked concern among observers of militarism that might violate the TNI Law.
