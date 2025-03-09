TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

A lawmaker and military observer say Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya’s military promotion from major to lieutenant colonel violates the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that largely restricts active military officers from holding civilian positions.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 9, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Indonesian Military (TNI) has promoted Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya to the rank of lieutenant colonel despite the fact that he is currently serving in a civilian position, raising further concerns about the rise of militarism under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

The promotion, outlined in a directive issued by the Army headquarters on March 6 that has circulated online, is thanks to an accelerated promotion that was mandated by a decree issued by TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto on Feb. 25.

According to Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, Teddy received an award from the TNI headquarters that meant he was qualified for the promotion, he said on Saturday as reported by kompas.com

Meanwhile, Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana asserted that the promotion was “in accordance with TNI regulations and prevailing laws”, as quoted on Thursday by Antara.

Teddy was born into a military family. He graduated from the Military Academy in 2011 as a platoon commander in the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus). He was serving as an aide-de-camp to the TNI chief of general staff when Teddy was appointed to become an assistant to then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s adjutants in his first presidential term. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In 2019, Teddy served as the aide-de-camp to Prabowo, who held the defense ministerial position. When Prabowo was campaigning ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Teddy was frequently seen accompanying him, which brought him to public attention.

Popular

Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican

Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican
Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban

Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban
Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Related Articles

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Govt expands efficiency policy to include National Police, Defense Ministry

Related Article

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Govt expands efficiency policy to include National Police, Defense Ministry

Popular

Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican

Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican
Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban

Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban
Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

More in Indonesia

 View more
Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Politics

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns
All together now: A group of elementary school students are seen on a field trip in this undated photo.
Archipelago

West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns
Empty houses in Kampung Bayam, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, are pictured on Nov. 1, 2020.
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Highlight
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Muslim nations adopt Arab alternative to Trump's Gaza plan
A man sits on a boat rack on a beach in Kadoda, nearby the Bajau village of Papan Island in Central Sulawesi on July 3, 2024. The Bajau tribe spread across Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia have spent centuries at sea, known for its members' lung-busting diving skills that allow them to fish underwater with their bare hands or spears for longer periods than other humans. But in Papan Island, a waterworld-like village in Central Sulawesi, residents say they have turned to new income streams as fish stocks fall, government pressure forces them to land and technology shifts their habits.
Editorial

Local lingos lack lifeline
Among the exhibitors is Kayunara, an Indonesian designer-based furniture company, which launched its 2018/2019 collection that comprises 12 new items. 
Economy

Budget cuts lead to less furniture exports, association says

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns
Archipelago

West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Middle East and Africa

Muslim nations adopt Arab alternative to Trump's Gaza plan
Asia & Pacific

Families of MH370 victims in China seek end to decade of 'torment'
Economy

Budget cuts lead to less furniture exports, association says
Academia

Empowering women entrepreneurs, MSMEs can drive inclusive growth in ASEAN region
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's President Yoon free, trials continue after court quashes detention
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.