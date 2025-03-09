Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A lawmaker and military observer say Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya’s military promotion from major to lieutenant colonel violates the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that largely restricts active military officers from holding civilian positions.

T he Indonesian Military (TNI) has promoted Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya to the rank of lieutenant colonel despite the fact that he is currently serving in a civilian position, raising further concerns about the rise of militarism under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

The promotion, outlined in a directive issued by the Army headquarters on March 6 that has circulated online, is thanks to an accelerated promotion that was mandated by a decree issued by TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto on Feb. 25.

According to Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, Teddy received an award from the TNI headquarters that meant he was qualified for the promotion, he said on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

Meanwhile, Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana asserted that the promotion was “in accordance with TNI regulations and prevailing laws”, as quoted on Thursday by Antara.

Teddy was born into a military family. He graduated from the Military Academy in 2011 as a platoon commander in the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus). He was serving as an aide-de-camp to the TNI chief of general staff when Teddy was appointed to become an assistant to then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s adjutants in his first presidential term.

In 2019, Teddy served as the aide-de-camp to Prabowo, who held the defense ministerial position. When Prabowo was campaigning ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Teddy was frequently seen accompanying him, which brought him to public attention.