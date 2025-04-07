TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex

The AGO's star has been brightening as the KPK's has been waning over recent years and especially in recent months with a handful of high-profile graft cases, leaving analysts wondering about the political and legal machinations behind these developments.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 7, 2025

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (left) speaks during a joint press conference with Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (center) at his office in South Jakarta on March 6, 2025, to reassure the public that the fuel products of the state-owned oil and gas giant met national standards and was unaffected by the 2018-2023 corruption case involving its subsidiaries. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has been making headlines over the past few months with the launch of major corruption investigations incurring trillions of rupiah in state losses, outshining others in the judicial branch, which analysts have attributed to greater government backing and a decline in the performance of its peers in the criminal justice system.

In late February, the AGO arrested several senior executives of state energy giant Pertamina as well as private oil and gas companies as part of its investigation into systemic corruption in the industry.

Spanning five years from 2018 to 2023, the case pertains to fuel fraud and illicit imports, implicates the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, dubbed the “godfather of oil”, and is estimated to have cost the state around Rp 1 quadrillion (US$59 billion) in losses.

This is only one in the long list of corruption case at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that the AGO launched after Sanitiar Burhanuddin took its helm in 2019. Another notorious case is the Rp 40 trillion alleged graft involving state-owned insurance firms Jiwasraya and Asabri.

More recently, the AGO unveiled major corruption totaling an estimated Rp 300 trillion at state-owned PT Timah, the country’s largest tin miner.

The AGO’s high-profile graft investigations has helped both it and Burhanuddin gain a reputation for uncovering major scandals at state-owned firms, though the country’s top legal officer told Kompas.com in an interview on Mar 14 that he was simply focusing on cases that “directly affect the people’s livelihoods”.

Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Central Sulawesi journalist found dead in Jakarta hotel

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (left) speaks during a joint press conference with Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (center) at his office in South Jakarta on March 6, 2025, to reassure the public that the fuel products of the state-owned oil and gas giant met national standards and was unaffected by the 2018-2023 corruption case involving its subsidiaries.
Politics

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex
Post-holiday headache: Vehicles queue to pass through the Cikampek main tollgate on Sunday in Karawang, West Java, during the peak of the return flow of people celebrating Idul Fitri.
Archipelago

Intercity traffic scheme in place as ‘mudik’ return flow peaks

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim (L), walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers during the Indonesian President's visit to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide “Hands Off!“ protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025.
Editorial

Killing trade together
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Economy

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Middle East and Africa

European airlines hit turbulence over Dakhla flights
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end 13.22% down, worst since 1997 Asian financial crisis
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Asia & Pacific

Philippines, US launch joint drills aimed at 'deterrence'
Regulations

Kalla warns free meals program cannot shield RI from Trump tariffs
Markets

IDX to face rocky start after long holiday as tariff fears grip investors
Companies

Govt tells PLN to build geothermal power plant in Maluku
Archipelago

Central Sulawesi journalist found dead in Jakarta hotel

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

