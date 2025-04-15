Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks

A worker from the Jakarta Sanitation Agency stands in the bed of a dump truck on Jan. 1, waiting to haul away roadside litter collected from the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Jakarta Environmental Agency/-)

T he Jakarta Environmental Agency has started operating five new electric garbage trucks to help handle the city’s waste problem as a part of greening its waste management technology.

The agency says that the technology allows the compactor trucks to operate with minimal noise while automatically compressing the waste. The trucks need some 20 minutes of charging and are designed to be easy to operate, according to the agency.

“We are gradually transitioning away from [fossil-fueled trucks], though not all at once,” the agency spokesperson Yogi Ikhwan told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

The five electric garbage compactor trucks were launched on Friday of last week, about a year after the idea of using trucks with greener energy sources was proposed by the city administration.

Currently, the agency operates more than 300 regular garbage compactor trucks.

“The new emissions-free garbage truck, which contains 6 cubic meters of compactor, will help the city in reducing air pollution,” the agency head Asep Kuswanto said on Friday, as quoted from a press release.

“Jakarta proves that transitioning into an environment-friendly mode is not impossible. Now, it’s possible and we may fully replace our trucks with electric ones,” he added.