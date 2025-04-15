TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 15, 2025 Published on Apr. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-04-15T12:30:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks A worker from the Jakarta Sanitation Agency stands in the bed of a dump truck on Jan. 1, waiting to haul away roadside litter collected from the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Jakarta Environmental Agency/-)

T

he Jakarta Environmental Agency has started operating five new electric garbage trucks to help handle the city’s waste problem as a part of greening its waste management technology.

The agency says that the technology allows the compactor trucks to operate with minimal noise while automatically compressing the waste. The trucks need some 20 minutes of charging and are designed to be easy to operate, according to the agency.

“We are gradually transitioning away from [fossil-fueled trucks], though not all at once,” the agency spokesperson Yogi Ikhwan told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

The five electric garbage compactor trucks were launched on Friday of last week, about a year after the idea of using trucks with greener energy sources was proposed by the city administration.

Currently, the agency operates more than 300 regular garbage compactor trucks.

“The new emissions-free garbage truck, which contains 6 cubic meters of compactor, will help the city in reducing air pollution,” the agency head Asep Kuswanto said on Friday, as quoted from a press release. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Jakarta proves that transitioning into an environment-friendly mode is not impossible. Now, it’s possible and we may fully replace our trucks with electric ones,” he added.

Popular

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer
Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight

Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers

Govt, US embassy meet amid tariff tensions, pushing for trade stability

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

Is Indonesia ready to adopt lower fuel emission standards?

Nature’s groceries and safety net: Forests help feed the world better

Related Article

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers

Govt, US embassy meet amid tariff tensions, pushing for trade stability

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

Is Indonesia ready to adopt lower fuel emission standards?

Nature’s groceries and safety net: Forests help feed the world better

Popular

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer
Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight

Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Indonesia

 View more
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti visits elementary school SD Aisyiyah Mulida in Kudus, Central Java, on March 20, 2025.
Society

Schools minister in hot water for reviving study pathways
In vogue: An employee sets up iPhones in an iPhone rental center on March 28 in Surakarta, Central Java. The rental center recorded a 100 percent increase in demand from customers looking to rent the high-end gadget ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday.
Society

Govt pushes for eSIM adoption through new regulation
A Transjabodetabek bus appears in this undated photograph.
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek bus begins Blok M-Alam Sutera trial run

Highlight
A woman holds money as people shop for Idul Fitri celebration at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta on April 3, 2024.
Economy

Consumer confidence sinks to five-month low as economic anxiety grows
Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (right) sits with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on April 11, 2025.
Editorial

For humanitarian reasons only
Illustration of a judge handing down sentence in a court.
Politics

Judges who acquitted palm oil firms of corruption arrested

The Latest

 View more
Society

Schools minister in hot water for reviving study pathways
Society

Govt pushes for eSIM adoption through new regulation
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek bus begins Blok M-Alam Sutera trial run
Science & Tech

SWA student Ayden admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and other Top Global Universities

Regulations

China orders halts to Boeing jet deliveries
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

Asia & Pacific

Australia asks Indonesia about Russian request to base aircraft in Papua
Americas

Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.