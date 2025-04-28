Concerns over military involvement in universities overblown, says ministry

Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T he Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry has downplayed public concerns that the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) involvement in university teaching could stifle academic freedom and student expression.

The ministry’s secretary general, Togar Mangihut Simatupang, made the remarks following backlash over statements by higher education minister Brian Yuliarto, who said there was no issue with military collaboration in academic settings, including the potential for TNI personnel to serve as guest lecturers.

Togar emphasized that the country’s campuses remain open and guided by Tridharma Perguruan Tinggi (the core values of higher education): Education, research and community service.

The military’s presence in universities would be limited to sharing insights on national defense and defense technology, not curbing academic or political discourse, he said, adding that today’s open information era allows all groups to interact with academic communities within a scientifically validated framework.

Togar also dismissed concerns that involving the TNI in campus activities would lead to the normalization of military power in academic spaces, calling such fears unfounded.

"Concerns about such normalization are exaggerated. Today, all groups have equal opportunities to grow, the openness of information ensures broad public oversight and accountability," he said on Sunday, as reported by tempo.co.

