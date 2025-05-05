TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Impeachment call, abortive reshuffle hint at internal TNI tension

An abortive order to transfer Lt. Gen. Kunto Arief Wibowo, the son of former vice president Try Sutrisno, on his tour of duty has fueled rife speculation of an emerging rift within the military, following calls by a group of retired generals to impeach Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Radhiyya Indra and Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025

High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute on Jan. 31, 2025, during a leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

he Indonesian Military (TNI) faces bubbling tensions after calls for the impeachment of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka led to an attempt to reshuffle the roster of high-ranking officers, potentially exposing a political rift previously not seen in an otherwise disciplined institution.

Last week, President Prabowo Subianto relayed a cautious response through Special Presidential Advisor on Political and Security Affairs Wiranto to appease demands from the group to remove “corrupt ministers” and unseat the vice president. The group said Gibran’s nomination in the last election, paved by a last-minute controversial Constitutional Court ruling, violated procedural rules.

Shortly thereafter, Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, who rose to power under Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Gibran’s father, issued an order to reassign more than 200 senior officers, including Lt. Gen. Kunto Arief Wibowo.

Kunto is the son of former vice president Try Sutrisno, who is among the retired generals demanding Gibran’s removal.

However, a day after the announcement, Agus abruptly canceled Kunto’s reassignment from his position as the commander of First Joint Defense Regional Command (Kogabwilhan I), which covers the land, water and air areas from Sumatra to Kalimantan.

Hints at tensions

The swift correction of the reshuffle, on top of the retirees’ demands, has since drawn scrutiny toward the military, long seen as an organization with unwavering support for each of the country’s sitting administrations.

The year of resistance: What protest movements really tell us

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir

TNI presence on campus stokes fears of shrinking civic space

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds

Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands

The year of resistance: What protest movements really tell us

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir

TNI presence on campus stokes fears of shrinking civic space

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds

Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands

Unsmiling: A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally on Thursday at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) gestures on May 5, 2025, while leading a sing-along during the launch of the pilot free preschool program for underprivileged children at Arutala Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono launches free preschool program for poor children
Cheap treat: People visit Ayodya Park, a popular green space and affordable place to spend free time in Jakarta, on Jan. 27.
Jakarta

Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns

Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Economy

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shake hands after giving a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024.
Editorial

Our neighbors' elections
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Regulations

New task force no guarantor of progress in coal retirement

The Jakarta Post
