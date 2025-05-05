TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Having control over most of the House of Representatives should be enough for President Prabowo Subianto to push for deliberations of the long-awaited asset forfeiture bill, which is expected to be used to help the country in fighting against corruption.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025

Unsmiling: A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads "Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!" during the Labor Day rally on Thursday at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

A

nti-corruption activists are calling on President Prabowo Subianto to follow through on his public declaration supporting the long-awaited asset forfeiture bill, a stalled legislation that is expected to reinvigorate the country’s flailing fight against graft.

Prabowo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eradicate corruption during the commemoration of International Workers’ Day, or May Day, at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta on May 1.

“In the context of eradicating corruption, I support a law on asset forfeiture,” the President said in a fiery 30-minute speech in front of the workers and representatives of labor groups.

He then aimed at corruptors, whom he declared should not have it easy: “They have stolen, but are unwilling [to return their ill-gotten assets]. It’s better that I just confiscate them.”

Prabowo’s statement on corruption eradication was made in response to six demands from the labor groups during the May Day rally, which included a call for improved corruption eradication efforts through the passage of the asset forfeiture bill, which has stalled at the House of Representatives for over a decade.

A glimpse of hope for the bill emerged in May 2023, when then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo sent a draft of the bill as well as a presidential letter to the legislature, green-lighting its deliberation. But no progress was made until the end of his presidency in October 2024.

Read also: KPK seeks to impoverish corruption convicts through assets bill

Prabowo congratulates Albanese on election victory

Businesses fear new layoff task force could lead to criminalization

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business

Finance ministry says about $140 million spent so far on free meals program

Mass food poisoning incidents prompt call for free meals program evaluation

Prabowo congratulates Albanese on election victory

Businesses fear new layoff task force could lead to criminalization

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business

Finance ministry says about $140 million spent so far on free meals program

Mass food poisoning incidents prompt call for free meals program evaluation

Unsmiling: A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally on Thursday at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta.
Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) gestures on May 5, 2025, while leading a sing-along during the launch of the pilot free preschool program for underprivileged children at Arutala Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta.
Pramono launches free preschool program for poor children
Cheap treat: People visit Ayodya Park, a popular green space and affordable place to spend free time in Jakarta, on Jan. 27.
Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns

Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shake hands after giving a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024.
Our neighbors' elections
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
New task force no guarantor of progress in coal retirement

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill
Air France, Lufthansa, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions
Pramono launches free preschool program for poor children
Israel cabinet approves plan for Gaza 'conquest'
Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US
