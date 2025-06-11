President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

resident Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to open on Wednesday the Indo Defence 2024 Expo & Forum, which showcases the latest weaponry and defense systems from both domestic and international suppliers.
The country’s top defense companies are poised to display their products at the 10th official industry event themed “Defence partnerships for global peace and stability”, running from June 11 to 14 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and his deputy Donny Ermawan Taufanto inspected final preparations at the venue on Monday, as well as to observe a general rehearsal of the opening ceremony.
“We must ensure that everything goes smoothly and optimally, without leaving anything behind,” Sjafrie told event staff, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.
He added that all staff must give their best, as the ministry was committed to presenting a successful and impressive defense expo.
The biennial event was postponed until June 2025 from its original schedule in November 2024, just one month after Prabowo’s inauguration in October.
Read also: A 5 percent defense trap: Indonesia’s path to strategic balance
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.