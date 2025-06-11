TheJakartaPost

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 11, 2025 Published on Jun. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-06-10T21:04:47+07:00

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo Marines from the 1st Artillery Regiment/1st Marines from the Indonesian Navy's Marine Corps load rockets into the Chinese-made Norinco Type 90B 122-millimeter self-propelled multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) during a live fire drill at Cibenda training ground in Sukabumi regency, West Java, on May 28, 2025. Also being tested was the Norinco Type 90 35mm twin air defense gun. (Courtesy of Indonesian Navy/-)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to open on Wednesday the Indo Defence 2024 Expo & Forum, which showcases the latest weaponry and defense systems from both domestic and international suppliers.

The country’s top defense companies are poised to display their products at the 10th official industry event themed “Defence partnerships for global peace and stability”, running from June 11 to 14 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and his deputy Donny Ermawan Taufanto inspected final preparations at the venue on Monday, as well as to observe a general rehearsal of the opening ceremony.

“We must ensure that everything goes smoothly and optimally, without leaving anything behind,” Sjafrie told event staff, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

He added that all staff must give their best, as the ministry was committed to presenting a successful and impressive defense expo.

The biennial event was postponed until June 2025 from its original schedule in November 2024, just one month after Prabowo’s inauguration in October.

Read also: A 5 percent defense trap: Indonesia’s path to strategic balance

