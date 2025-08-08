TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia
Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Pardons and power plays

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia
Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Pardons and power plays

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

President Prabowo Subianto has no plans so far to reshuffle his cabinet, with cabinet members saying their performance remains on track and in line with his policy direction.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 8, 2025 Published on Aug. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-08-07T18:00:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members on Jan. 22 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members on Jan. 22 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has no plans so far to reshuffle his cabinet so far, with cabinet members saying their performance remains on track and in line with his policy direction.

Some ministers revealed the President’s conviction on Wednesday after attending a closed-door cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace, where he addressed ongoing government priorities and his cabinet’s performance.

“The President is happy and pleased with the performance of his ministers,” Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said after the meeting, as quoted by Antara. 

Widyanti’s remarks were echoed by ministers from pro-government parties, such as Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya of the Democratic Party and Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan from the National Mandate Party (PAN).

Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said the President commended the increasingly solid teamwork within his Red and White cabinet during its first 10 months in office.

Despite political and economic challenges, Agus said the President saw that his administration was making “real progress”, citing second-quarter 2025 economic growth of 5.12 percent.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He added that Prabowo urged ministers not to be complacent and to continue advancing his key priorities, including improvements in education and health.

Popular

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Speak boldly, Indonesia

Related Articles

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

BGN asks for Rp 24t top-up as beneficiary numbers grow

Prabowo orders firm action against illegal rice blending

Ministry proposes Bulog-like offtake agency for subsidized housing

Dual jobs, more problems

Related Article

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

BGN asks for Rp 24t top-up as beneficiary numbers grow

Prabowo orders firm action against illegal rice blending

Ministry proposes Bulog-like offtake agency for subsidized housing

Dual jobs, more problems

Popular

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Speak boldly, Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Say 'aahh’: A dentist checks the teeth of a preschool student on Feb. 3 at Al Fatah Kindergarten in Depok, West Java. The activity was part of efforts to raise children’s awareness about dental health.
Archipelago

93 percent of Indonesian children have poor dental health, nationwide screening shows
Demanding attention: Officers evacuate a derailed Commuter Line train on the Bogor–Jakarta route on Tuesday at the Jakarta Kota Station train yard.
Jakarta

Train derailments spark urgent calls for increased rail safety funding
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members on Jan. 22 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

Highlight
Personnel of the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus), accompanied by sniffer dogs, rappel from a helicopter during a mock terror attack in Jakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. With the involvement of military and police personnel, the training was held by the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Politics

TNI plans expansion of army’s elite forces beyond Java
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri welcomes secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto before the closing session of party congress in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025. Just days before his appearance in the congress, who was convicted of bribery on July 25, received an amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

PDI-P is just a symptom
Cranes manage a cargo of logs on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java.
Economy

ASEAN cracks under Trump’s ‘divide and conquer’ tariff

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

93 percent of Indonesian children have poor dental health, nationwide screening shows
Academia

Economy grows 5.12 percent but who really feels it?
Jakarta

Train derailments spark urgent calls for increased rail safety funding
Politics

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle
Economy

ASEAN cracks under Trump’s ‘divide and conquer’ tariff
Politics

TNI plans expansion of army’s elite forces beyond Java
Opinion

Analysis: US-Indonesia trade deal concerns, private data commercialization
Middle East and Africa

Island in Sumatra to become treatment site for 2,000 wounded Gazans
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.