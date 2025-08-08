Prabowo not planning cabinet reshuffle

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto has no plans so far to reshuffle his cabinet, with cabinet members saying their performance remains on track and in line with his policy direction.
Some ministers revealed the President’s conviction on Wednesday after attending a closed-door cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace, where he addressed ongoing government priorities and his cabinet’s performance.
“The President is happy and pleased with the performance of his ministers,” Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said after the meeting, as quoted by Antara.
Widyanti’s remarks were echoed by ministers from pro-government parties, such as Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya of the Democratic Party and Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan from the National Mandate Party (PAN).
Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said the President commended the increasingly solid teamwork within his Red and White cabinet during its first 10 months in office.
Despite political and economic challenges, Agus said the President saw that his administration was making “real progress”, citing second-quarter 2025 economic growth of 5.12 percent.
He added that Prabowo urged ministers not to be complacent and to continue advancing his key priorities, including improvements in education and health.
