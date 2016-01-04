TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jokowi opens 2016 trading as JCI drops

 
Fri, January 3, 2025

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (left), alongside Financial Services Authority chairman Muliaman D. Hadad (center) and Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Tito Sulistio, exults after opening the IDX's first trading session of 2016 on Monday. (Kompas)

P

resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo opened the first trading day of 2016 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Monday as the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped 0.25 percent to 4,581 as investors remain in wait-and-see mode with regard to economic policies.

President Jokowi – who was accompanied by Bank Indonesia  Governor Agus Martowardojo, Financial Services Authority (OJK) chairman Muliaman D. Hadad, IDX president director Tito Sulistio and a number of ministers – said that 2015 was full of economic challenges on account of the global economic slowdown and concerns surrounding a US Federal Reserve rate hike. 

“But I am optimistic about our economy this year, especially after releasing a series economic packages” President Jokowi said in his speech. 

The government predicts that the impact of its deregulation policies will be seen in the first semester of 2016, as most economic policy packages begin to effect the economy three or six months after their launch.

Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Darmin Nasution has said the stimulus policies are aimed at addressing short-, medium- and long-term problems in the sluggish economy. All seven economic packages are in action now as the minister has signed 90 percent of the regulation and deregulation measures they contain.

That regulation, he further stated, would allow fishermen to attain liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) converter kits this year to lower costs as LPG is cheaper than diesel fuel.

The government has fueled the market with positive sentiment by cutting the price of subsidized fuels, effective Jan. 5, and completing half of all tenders for 2016 projects worth Rp 29.6 trillion (US$2 billion).

The first economic package was unveiled on Sep. 9, focusing on boosting industrial competitiveness through deregulation, curtailing red tape and enhancing law enforcement and business certainty.

Asian shares began their first day of trade in 2016 on a cautionary note, while oil prices jumped 3 percent after Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite Muslim cleric spurred regional anger and geopolitical tensions. (dan)(+)

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Jokowi opens 2016 trading as JCI drops

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

More in News

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left), alongside Financial Services Authority chairman Muliaman D. Hadad (center) and Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Tito Sulistio, exults after opening the IDX's first trading session of 2016 on Monday. (Kompas)
Indonesia

Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt adopts mandatory B35 biodiesel program as CPO prices tumble
Workers load cars onto a truck at the Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) car factory in Karawang, West Java, on August 2019.
Business

Global chip crunch stunts Indonesia car sales recovery

Highlight
Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
The venue of a cancelled art exhibition from painter Yos Suprapto at the National Galley in Jakarta is seen empty on December 20. 2024. The exhibition was canceled by the National Gallery on its opening day on December 19, 2024.
Editorial

Authoritarian alarm
Local and foreign tourists pack an open-air ampitheater near the cliffs of Uluwati, Bali on April 11, 2024 to witness the Kecak dance, a popular tourist attraction that pulls in thousands of people every day. Organizers of Tari Kecak Uluwatu have increased their showing times due to a spike in tourists over the 2024 Idul Fitri holiday.
Economy

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

The Latest

Regulations

Businesses relieved at averted VAT hike, but adapting takes time
Archipelago

Police identify four suspects in KM 45 Tangerang toll road shooting incident
Jakarta

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency
Economy

World Bank projects worsening RI current account deficit
Culture

2025 Fashion: An era of self-expression and health-conscious choices
Society

Govt’s plan to revamp national exams next year met with doubt
Asia & Pacific

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Jakarta

New Year's festivities leave Jakarta littered with trash
