Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
WISCI, NTT Cricket Club register wins in JCA league

  • Suresh Subramanian

    Contributor

Jakarta   /   Tue, January 21 2020   /  02:06 am
Chasing proved to be the winning formula on the second week of the Advanced Offshore JCA League as WISCI and NTT Cricket Club (NTT CC) chased down their targets to get their seasons going.NTT CC chose to have Rawamangun CC (RCC) bat first in its first Division 2 game of the season and, almost immediately, RCC were in trouble, losing two wickets in quick time. Rohan Shirodkar started rebuilding the innings and things were looking up for RCC when Ajay Kurtkoti struck thrice to spoil RCC’s party. It was then Aditya Gustama’s turn for a brief fightback but Vishal Hirgude and Abbas Khan ensured that the RCC’s tail did not wag for long, with RCC bowled out for just 142 with 2 overs to spare.NTT CC managed the chase very comfortably with Gufran and Kapil Dingra setting up a good start and Vishal Hirgude then exploding to take his side home with 7 wickets and 17 overs in hand.While NTT CC ...



