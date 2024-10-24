TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo global gambit: The role of his Foreign Ministry team

Some see Sugiono’s appointment as a reflection of Prabowo’s desire for tight control over foreign policy and a more personal imprint on Indonesia’s international engagements.

Moch Faisal Karim (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 24, 2024

Prabowo global gambit: The role of his Foreign Ministry team

nder former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Indonesia’s foreign policy has been largely characterized by a focus on domestic development, which has often led to perceptions of inward-looking leadership.

However, with the inauguration of Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia’s eighth president on Oct. 20, a shift in Jakarta’s foreign policy may be on the horizon, one that positions Indonesia as a more assertive player in the Global South.

Unlike his predecessor, Prabowo has both the political will and oratory skills to project Indonesia’s voice beyond Southeast Asia. In his previous role as defense minister, Prabowo demonstrated his diplomatic acumen by fostering relationships with key global powers and asserting Indonesia’s interests on defense and security matters.

Yet, the question remains: What will Prabowo’s foreign policy look like in practice? The composition of his foreign policy team, especially the choice of his foreign minister and three deputy ministers, offers crucial insights.

Prabowo’s choice of Sugiono as new foreign minister has sparked considerable debate at home. A long-time close associate of Prabowo, Sugiono is the first non-career diplomat to hold the position in over two decades.

His political background, having served as deputy chair of the House of Representatives’ Commission on Foreign Affairs, offers some experience in international relations, but he lacks the deep, institutional expertise traditionally expected of Indonesia’s top diplomat. His critics argue that this move risks sidelining the professional diplomatic corps, which has historically been a stabilizing force in Indonesia’s foreign policy establishment.

Some, however, view Sugiono’s appointment as a reflection of Prabowo’s desire for tight control over foreign policy and a more personal imprint on Indonesia’s international engagements. Having served as Prabowo’s personal secretary for years, Sugiono is seen as the President’s ideological heir who can faithfully execute Prabowo’s vision of Indonesia’s global role. In this sense, Sugiono is less an independent actor and more of a conduit for Prabowo’s strategic ambitions, ensuring close alignment between the Presidential Office and the Foreign Ministry.

