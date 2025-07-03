Wanted: Minister of Indonesia. Apply via LinkedIn.

President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java, on June 23. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

Indonesia has no shortage of talent. The real challenge is how to create more open, merit-based pathways into public leadership.

O n a Monday morning during your commute, you are scrolling through LinkedIn. Between a post about empathetic leadership and a friend announcing his new role at a state-owned enterprise, a surprising notification appears: “The President of the Republic of Indonesia is hiring for the position of Minister”.

The job description is ambitious but oddly familiar. The selected candidate will shape national outcomes for over 275 million people, manage a multitrillion rupiah budget and coordinate across ministries, regional governments and a constantly shifting political landscape. All of this must be done while maintaining a calm public image and delivering the occasional ceremonial smile.

Core requirements include demonstrated leadership experience, a track record of strategic thinking, strong communication skills and the ability to manage complex situations in high-pressure environments without triggering a social media uproar. Candidates must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in any relevant field. A master’s or doctorate is considered an advantage, though actual competence remains non-negotiable.

The ideal applicant is expected to navigate bureaucracy with grace, absorb criticism without calling a press conference and remain composed while trending online for reasons beyond their control.

It turns out the link works. The application form is live, hosted on a clean government-branded page with a surprisingly decent user experience. The fields include the usual information such as education history, employment background and references, alongside more creative prompts such as “describe your vision for national transformation in under 500 words” and “how would you respond to a viral hashtag calling for your resignation.”

There is a section to upload your CV and another, clearly marked optional, for campaign-style photos that may or may not involve traditional dress or aerial drone shots.

At first, the idea catches you off guard. A potential minister applying through LinkedIn, submitting a CV, writing a vision statement and attending an interview sounds more like a corporate recruitment process than a pathway to public office.