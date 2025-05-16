TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

Over the years, there has been a growing trend of internal military politics influencing the selection and rotation of high-ranking officers.

Probo Darono Yakti and Cenuk Sayekti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surabaya
Fri, May 16, 2025 Published on May. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-05-14T22:14:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

he tragic incident that occurred on May 12 in Garut, West Java, where the improper disposal of outdated ammunition led to the death of three soldiers and 11 civilians, has cast a spotlight on a persistent issue within the Indonesian Military (TNI): A disregard for the safety of the very citizens it is sworn to protect.

The explosion, which occurred during a routine ammunition disposal operation, tragically claimed lives and caused devastation, exposing a significant flaw in the military’s operational procedures. This incident underscores a critical point: The welfare of the people, above all, should be the guiding principle of any military operation.

As the Roman philosopher Cicero famously stated, "Salus populi suprema lex esto", the welfare of the people is the supreme law. While operational procedure such as munition disposal is important, the safety of civilians must always take precedence.

The failure resulting from a lack of adherence to standard operating procedure necessitates a response that emphasizes accountability. It is imperative that no element of military protocol, regardless of internal guidelines or SOPs, diminishes the fundamental obligation to safeguard civilian lives.

The tragic loss of life, encompassing both military personnel and civilians, requires that those accountable for these actions be held responsible. This incident presents a vital opportunity for the TNI to critically evaluate its operational methods, reexamine its training protocols and reaffirm its commitment to prioritizing public safety above all else.

The distinction between the TNI's mission of national defense and its other responsibilities has become increasingly ambiguous, and it is essential to clarify this matter promptly.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the heart of this failure is a more extensive systemic problem within the TNI: the political nature of military leadership and appointments. Over the years, there has been a growing trend of internal military politics influencing the selection and rotation of high-ranking officers.

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

Related Articles

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

Deadly munitions disposal puts spotlight on safety

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

RI, China close ranks at maiden two-plus-two meeting under Prabowo

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Related Article

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

Deadly munitions disposal puts spotlight on safety

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

RI, China close ranks at maiden two-plus-two meeting under Prabowo

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

More in Opinion

 View more
This aerial file picture taken on January 25, 2011, show islands and reefs in Wakatobi archipelago, a thriving marine paradise in Southeast Sulawesi packing a bewildering abundance of life in the Coral Triangle, a region of rich tropical reefs spanning much of Southeast Asia and almost all of Indonesia.
Academia

We are the ocean: High stakes for the blue planet
People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024.
Academia

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned
Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20.
Academia

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Companies

Energy ministry approves Kuwaiti plan to develop Anambas Block
Companies

Vietnam's Vingroup eyes multibillion dollar high-speed rail project
Americas

Trump birthday bash plans include 25 Abrams tanks
Regulations

Beverage industry frets over Bali’s plastic bottle ban
Entertainment

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.