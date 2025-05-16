A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Over the years, there has been a growing trend of internal military politics influencing the selection and rotation of high-ranking officers.

T he tragic incident that occurred on May 12 in Garut, West Java, where the improper disposal of outdated ammunition led to the death of three soldiers and 11 civilians, has cast a spotlight on a persistent issue within the Indonesian Military (TNI): A disregard for the safety of the very citizens it is sworn to protect.

The explosion, which occurred during a routine ammunition disposal operation, tragically claimed lives and caused devastation, exposing a significant flaw in the military’s operational procedures. This incident underscores a critical point: The welfare of the people, above all, should be the guiding principle of any military operation.

As the Roman philosopher Cicero famously stated, "Salus populi suprema lex esto", the welfare of the people is the supreme law. While operational procedure such as munition disposal is important, the safety of civilians must always take precedence.

The failure resulting from a lack of adherence to standard operating procedure necessitates a response that emphasizes accountability. It is imperative that no element of military protocol, regardless of internal guidelines or SOPs, diminishes the fundamental obligation to safeguard civilian lives.

The tragic loss of life, encompassing both military personnel and civilians, requires that those accountable for these actions be held responsible. This incident presents a vital opportunity for the TNI to critically evaluate its operational methods, reexamine its training protocols and reaffirm its commitment to prioritizing public safety above all else.

The distinction between the TNI's mission of national defense and its other responsibilities has become increasingly ambiguous, and it is essential to clarify this matter promptly.

